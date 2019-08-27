KFCB’s Ezekiel Mutua Bans Tetema, Wamlambez From Being Played Outside Bars

Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) CEO Ezekiel Mutua has banned Tetema and Wamlambez hits by Tanzanian stars Rayvanny featuring Diamond Platnumz and Sailors respectively from being played outside bars and clubs.

According to Mutua, the songs are purely pornographic even though the message is coded.

The moral policeman also noted that the songs are obscene and unfit for consumption especially by children and mixed company.

“Both songs are pure pornography. While we may not ban them because they are coded, it’s important for the public to know that they are dirty and unsuitable for mixed company. Let them be restricted to clubs, for adults only!” he wrote on Twitter.

Mutua further noted that it is embarrassing to see national leaders dance and sing along to the obscenity in public.

“Tetema and Wamlambez songs are strictly forbidden outside of clubs and bars. It’s embarrassing to see even national leaders singing and dancing to the obscenity in public. The lyrics are dirty and not suitable for public consumption, especially children,” he added.

Tetema and Wamlambez songs are strictly forbidden outside of clubs and bars. It's embarrassing to see even national leaders singing and dancing to the obscenity in public. The lyrics are dirty and not suitable for public consumption, especially children. @InfoKfcb — Dr. Ezekiel Mutua, MBS (@EzekielMutua) August 27, 2019

Critics however think that Mutua’s priorities are misplaced as corruption continues to thrive and the moral fabric decays.

Here are some of their comments:

Its taken you 1 yr to realize that? wake up from the slumber . such a shame pocketing public money with no service delivery @StateHouseKenya wondering how you appoint deep slumbers — Alex (@alexmmwaniki) August 27, 2019

You too are unsuitable for public consumption we therefore ban you from any public appearance. — Count Olaf (@Olaf_Ke) August 27, 2019

