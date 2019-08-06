Business
Equity Bank appoints new Managing Director
Mr. Warui, holds an Executive Master of Business Administration degree from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) and is a Certified Public Accountant CPA (K).
Additionally, he is a graduate of Advanced Management Program offered by IESE Business School, Barcelona, Spain, and has vast experience spanning over 30 years in the banking sector.
The appointment of Mr. Warui is subject to approval by the Central Bank of Kenya.
Business
Kenya earns 44 billion shillings from first crude oil export
“We are now an oil exporter.” President Kenyatta shared the news on a precise twitter post after Kenya’s first oil shipment of 200,000 barrels on Thursday afternoon.
Our first deal was concluded this afternoon with 200,000 barrels at a price of 12 million US dollars,” said President Kenyatta as he chaired a cabinet meeting yesterday.
He went on to express his confidence that the oil trade exported would help grow the economy and end poverty.
Since Kenya’s first discovery of oil deposits in 2012, explorations have continued in the Lake Turkana Basin with more deposits being reported.
The oil production statistics were disclosed by London-based Tullow Oil, which has exploration and oilfields in Turkana. Tullow Oil estimated some probable 560 million barrels in probable reserves.
Business
Over 500 employees to loose their jobs at Telkom Kenya Limited
Telkom CEO Mugo Kibati has announced a plan to send home 575 employees to accommodate new structure it entered with Airtel Networks Kenya Limited in February this year.
“In accordance with the provisions of employment act, we have notified communications workers union and sent out letters to individuals affected giving one month’s notice with effect from July 31,” He said.
Telkom and Airtel announced the signing of a binding agreement to combine their mobile, enterprise and carrier services to operate under a joint venture company to be named Airtel-Telkom.
“There will be a thirty-day consultative period to enable dialogue between the business and staff, ensuring that any ideas, suggestions, and queries are received and given due consideration. The ExCo and I commit to a fair and transparent process, in line with the law and company policy,” says CEO Mugo Kibati.
The two operators have a combined 23 percent of Kenya’s 41 million mobile subscribers, but have long struggled to compete with the dominant Safaricom, which has a 71.9 percent market share.
Business
Empowering Young African Entrepreneurs
African Presidents and Global Leaders Tackle Job Creation, Youth Empowerment at the 2019 Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Forum
- More than 5,000 participants and 60 speakers across 3 continents converged at the largest gathering of African entrepreneurs
- 150 SME owners from across 20 African countries exhibited at the UBA Marketplace
At the recently concluded 5th edition of the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) Entrepreneurship Forum, five African Leaders and thousands of young African entrepreneurs converged at the most influential gathering in the African entrepreneurship ecosystem. Job creation and youth empowerment were the key themes tackled at the Forum.
The Tony Elumelu Foundation, which has been at the forefront of advocating for entrepreneurship as the catalyst for the economic transformation of Africa, convened the 2-day Forum on the 26th and 27th of July at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja, Nigeria. The event convened over 5,000 participants from 54 African countries, including representatives of the 7,521 beneficiaries of the Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Programme. To date 477 Kenyan entrepreneurs have directly benefitted from the seed funding coming from the Tony Elumelu foundation.
More than 60 global speakers from the public and private sectors across 3 continents participated in interactive masterclasses, plenary sessions and debates geared towards generating ideas and defining concrete steps Africa must take to empower its youth and accelerate the continent’s development. Guests interacted directly with young budding entrepreneurs from across the 20 African UBA-present countries who exhibited their innovative products and solutions at the UBA Marketplace, powered by Africa’s global bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA).
Moderated by American journalist and host of CNN’s show, ‘Fareed Zakaria GPS’, the Presidential Debate, which formed the highlight of the two-day event, focused on charting the way forward towards the eradication of poverty in Africa through job creation. The leaders on the
panel included H.E. Paul Kagame, President, Republic of Rwanda; H.E. Macky Sall, President, Republic of Senegal; H.E. Félix Tshisekedi, President, The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC); H.E. (Prof.) Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria; and Hon (Dr.) Ruhakana Rugunda, Prime Minister, Republic of Uganda, representing the President of Uganda, H.E. Yoweri Museveni.
Healthcare played a dominant role in the conversations as healthcare leaders in the public and private sectors tackled this theme on the plenary session “The Role of Healthcare in Economic Transformation”. Speakers on this panel include Dr. Awele Elumelu, Trustee, Tony Elumelu Foundation and Founder/CEO, Avon Medical Practice; H.E (Mrs.) Aisha Buhari, First Lady, Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E (Mme.) Djena Kaba Condé, First Lady of Guinea; H.E. (Mme.) Keïta Aminata Maiga, First Lady, Mali; Gilles Carbonnier, Vice President, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC); Oulimata Sarr, Regional Director ai, UN Women Central and West Africa; and Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General, World Health Organisation.
At the Forum, Tony O. Elumelu, (CON), Founder of the Tony Elumelu reiterated the urgency in creating jobs on the continent to catalyse Africa’s development.
He said: “Extremism is a product of poverty and joblessness. Poverty anywhere is a threat to everyone everywhere,” he said. “If our leaders understand the reason and rationale for our youths to succeed, they will do everything they can to support them.”
Mr. Elumelu also reiterated the role of technology as a key enabler in accelerating development, citing TEFConnect, the digital networking platform for African entrepreneurs launched by the Tony Elumelu Foundation in 2018. With over 500,000 registered users, the hub provides a platform for entrepreneurs to network and forge business partnerships regardless of their location.
Giving the keynote speech, Vice President of Nigeria, H.E. (Prof.) Yemi Osinbajo commented on the impact of the Tony Elumelu Foundation: “By birthing this particular intervention, Tony Elumelu has compelled us to
focus on what really matters, our youth and their dreams. The message to Africa’s emerging business giants is a clear one: How and what can you contribute, like Tony Elumelu, to empowering the next generation, helping them to realize their own dreams?”
The forum ended with a tour of the UBA Marketplace, where entrepreneurs across the continent exhibited their products, as a pitching competition saw the winner walk away with a USD 5,000 grant from the United Bank for Africa (UBA).
l-r: Secretary for Youth Affairs in the Office of the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya, Mr Anthony Kibagendi, and Founder, The Tony Elumelu Foundation, Mr. Tony Elumelu CON
L-r: Prime Minister of Uganda, H.E. (Dr.) Ruhakana Rugunda; President of Democratic Republic of Congo, H.E. Felix Tshisekedi; President of Senegal, H.E. Macky Sall; The Founder, The Tony Elumelu Foundation, Mr. Tony Elumelu; Vice President of Nigeria, H.E. (Prof) Yemi Osibanjo; Wife of the Founder, The Tony Elumelu Foundation, Dr Awele Elumelu; President of Rwanda, H.E. Paul Kagame; Moderator and Host Mr. Fareed Zakaria, CNN Presenter, during the Founder’s Presidential Dialogue held at the Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Forum 2019, the largest gathering of African entrepreneurs, held in Abuja on Saturday.
l-r: Director General, Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa, Dr Sidi Tah; Deputy Director General, International Cooperation and Development, European Commission, Mr. Koen Doens; Vice President of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Mr Gilles Carbonnier, President, Africa Export Import Bank, Professor Benedict Oramah; President, African Development Bank, Dr Akinwunmi Adesina; Founder, The Tony Elumelu Foundation, Mr. Tony Elumelu; Director General, World Health Organisation, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus; and Moderator and Host Mr. Fareed Zakaria, CNN Presenter, during the Founder’s Private Sector Dialogue held during the Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Forum, the largest gathering of African entrepreneur in Abuja on Saturday
Business
Kenya Botswana ties to strengthen after State Visit
The Botswana head of state on his three-day state visit, was formally received on Tuesday morning by President Kenyatta at a colorful ceremony at a State House Nairobi. President Masisi received a 21-gun salute and a parade of honor, preserved for visiting Heads of State.
The meeting between the two heads of state witnessed the signing of agreements which cover three key pacts between the two countries; bilateral trade, air transport and ICT.
The non-double taxation agreement was also signed signed by Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma representing Kenya and Internal Affairs and Co-operation Minister Unity Dow representing Botswana.
Botswana vows to support an endorse Kenya’s bid for a seat at the UN security Council once the opportunity arise later in the year out of “trust” that Kenya would support it, too, in other international bids.
Botswana will vote before Kenya votes itself in. This is out of a desire to further nourish our friendship because we trust you with your willingness to engage with our issues that need broad discussions at the United Nations,” he said during a briefing with President Uhuru Kenyatta.
President Mokgweetsi Masisi said his private talks with President Kenyatta and the bilateral meeting between their respective delegations goes to strengthen the close historic ties between the two countries. This is seen after the signing of an unimplemented MoU between the states in 2006.
In 2018, Botswana exported goods worth 182, 406 U.S. dollars to Kenya and these goods mostly consisted of vehicles, tractors, articles of textiles and plastics, according to statistics published by Xhinua.
“I wish to reiterate Kenya’s commitment to continued co-operation with Botswana, both at the bilateral and multilateral levels, to further deepen our bonds of co-operation and friendship,” President Kenyatta said at the breifing.
Deputy President William Ruto was also in attendance.