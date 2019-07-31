News
Dust D2 Unbowed, Opens Its Doors Six Months After Horrendous Terror Attack
Dusit D2 Nairobi officially reopened on Wednesday, seven months after the January 15 terror attack. The January attack had claimed 21 lives.The event was marked with a flag raising ceremony at the complex, an event attended by Tourism CSs Najib Balala, Rachael Omamo (Defence) and Amina Mohamed (Sports).
Six DusitD2 properties across the world including Thailand, Bhutan, China, Egypt and Dubai have hosted the Dusitd2 Nairobi flag to show support to the hotel during its closure.
“I want to assure the world Kenya is stronger than these evil forces, “Balala said.
After 19 hours of terror, gunfire, bloodshed and confusion, the siege at the DusitD2 hotel complex ended as it emerged that two of the attackers are from Kiambu and Nyeri.
The flag came back to Nairobi and was received by the general manager Michael Metaxas and a representative from the Ministry of Tourism at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.
David Rudisha will be among those who will be present during the last mile run of the flag before reaching its destination.
Tourism CS Najib Balala and Thai Ambassador Cherdkiat Atthakor officially received the flag at the Dusit D2 before handing it over to Recce Squad to hoist it.
Over 500 employees to loose their jobs at Telkom Kenya Limited
Telkom CEO Mugo Kibati has announced a plan to send home 575 employees to accommodate new structure it entered with Airtel Networks Kenya Limited in February this year.
“In accordance with the provisions of employment act, we have notified communications workers union and sent out letters to individuals affected giving one month’s notice with effect from July 31,” He said.
Telkom and Airtel announced the signing of a binding agreement to combine their mobile, enterprise and carrier services to operate under a joint venture company to be named Airtel-Telkom.
“There will be a thirty-day consultative period to enable dialogue between the business and staff, ensuring that any ideas, suggestions, and queries are received and given due consideration. The ExCo and I commit to a fair and transparent process, in line with the law and company policy,” says CEO Mugo Kibati.
The two operators have a combined 23 percent of Kenya’s 41 million mobile subscribers, but have long struggled to compete with the dominant Safaricom, which has a 71.9 percent market share.
No sympathy to those planning to cheat in this year’s KCPE and KCSE Examination warns Magoha
The examination papers and materials to be used by the 1.3 million students registered for KCPE and KCSE exams are ready and will be seen on the respective examination dates. Prof Magoha said this while speaking on Wednesday in Nairobi while opening the Nairobi County Education quality dialogue for the Competency-Based Curriculum.
The Education CS said he does not expect any forms of cheating and corruption as compared to previous years and warned those planning to cheat o the harsh consequence.
“I have no sympathy.I am going to thrash them because we know how they cheat in exams. If anybody attempts to cheat this time we will arrest them,” Magoha said.
The ministry also paid tribute to the late Kibra Member of Parliament Ken Okoth who succumbed to cancer last week and promised to provide infrastructural support to schools in Kibra that were initiated by Okoth.
Magoha also said the ministry will spend Sh460 million to provide sanitary towels to school girls in this financial year.
Punguza Mizigo Bill Hits Turbulent Waters As High Court Stops Its Debating
Ekuru Aukot’s Punguza Mizigo Bill may not see light of the day if today’s High Court ruling is anything to go by. In the ruling by Justice James Makau, all the 47 county assemblies have been barred by the High Court from debating and approving the Punguza Mizigo Bill by Thirdway Alliance party. The judge has also stopped the party from presenting the Bill to the Speaker of the National Assembly.
These orders, according to Justice Makau will remain in force for 14 days as other parties named in the petition file their responses. A pending petition had been filed questioning the legality of the Punguza Mizigo Bill and raising concerns over the authenticity of the signatures it collected.
Third Way Alliance, through its lawyer Elias Mutuma protested the High Court order, saying they were only given less than a day to file their response. The lawyer told the court that they should have been given at least three clear days to respond.
Ukuru Aukot has been facing stiff opposition from country’s top politicians who say the Punguza Mizigo bill did not have the required public [participation, hence it is a doomed voyage. Questions have also been raised regarding the authenticity of the signatures IEBC used to verify the bill, with claims the signatures were not authentic and are fake.
Two Dead in Gruesome Night Accident.
Two people were left dead on the spot yesterday after their vehicle rammed into a trailer parked by the roadside.
The accident involving a a small vehicle and a trailer took place along the Narok Mai Mahiu road.
It is said that the vehicle was heading to Narok town in a very high speed before hitting the trailer that was parked by the road from behind and killing the two occupants of the vehicle instantly.
The trailer had no passengers hence no casualties were found.
According to the Commandant Police Officer of the area Aden Yunis, the two occupants of the small vehicle had acquired serious injuries that they could not have survived hence died on the spot.
The two bodies were transported to Narok Referral Mortuary while the vehicle was towed to the nearest police station before the conclusion of the investigations.
The police commandant warned motorists against overspending since it is the highest cause of road accidents among the area.
Many people have been lost along that road due to careless driving and overspending.
Although the primary causes of the accident were overspending, the Police Commandant affirmed that investigations were still ongoing and follow-ups would be made to ascertain the exact cause.
The accident is believed to have happened two hours past midnight when there are often few vehicles on the road and that ones available do not mainly follow traffic rules.
The commandant also urged motorists to be vigilant and obey traffic rules. He said that the rules should not be applicable only during the day but at all times to avoid such accidents.