DP William Ruto Blames Raila Odinga For Ordering the DCI to Arrest Henry Rotich

DP William Ruto has blamed the opposition for using the DCI and manipulating them into arresting former Treasury CS Henry Rotich. Ruto who has been rattled by Rotich’s arrest is on the offense hitting out at the investigative agencies and blaming the opposition for what he calls malicious propaganda in the war against corruption.

Speaking at Rurinja Grounds, Njabini Town, Nyandarua County, the DP said those shouting about corruption in the government are hell bent on tainting Jubilee government’s reputation.

”They are traversing the country propagating propaganda about corruption, I tell you that is malice. They want it to appear like the government is not performing and that there is a lot of corruption, ignore them, they should instead tell Kenyans what the government is doing and its achievements,” said the DP.

Ruto said the DCI aims at using corruption to derail President Uhuru Kenyatta’s development agenda and make it seem like no government projects are ongoing. He also took a swipe at the DPP for being bias in his charges, claiming they are politically motivated to give a specific result.

Over the past few months, since President Uhuru waged a vicious war on corruption, DP Ruto has been feeling targeted. Those around him say, the efforts to get rid of graft in government agencies is a ploy to taint Ruto’s name ahead of 2022, by associating him with charged individuals.