DP William Ruto Blames Raila Odinga For Ordering the DCI to Arrest Henry Rotich
DP William Ruto has blamed the opposition for using the DCI and manipulating them into arresting former Treasury CS Henry Rotich. Ruto who has been rattled by Rotich’s arrest is on the offense hitting out at the investigative agencies and blaming the opposition for what he calls malicious propaganda in the war against corruption.
Speaking at Rurinja Grounds, Njabini Town, Nyandarua County, the DP said those shouting about corruption in the government are hell bent on tainting Jubilee government’s reputation.
”They are traversing the country propagating propaganda about corruption, I tell you that is malice. They want it to appear like the government is not performing and that there is a lot of corruption, ignore them, they should instead tell Kenyans what the government is doing and its achievements,” said the DP.
Ruto said the DCI aims at using corruption to derail President Uhuru Kenyatta’s development agenda and make it seem like no government projects are ongoing. He also took a swipe at the DPP for being bias in his charges, claiming they are politically motivated to give a specific result.
Over the past few months, since President Uhuru waged a vicious war on corruption, DP Ruto has been feeling targeted. Those around him say, the efforts to get rid of graft in government agencies is a ploy to taint Ruto’s name ahead of 2022, by associating him with charged individuals.
Sudi Should Be Arrested for Inflammatory Remarks Against President Uhuru, ODM MPs to Matiang’i
A group of 12 ODM MPs have told Interior CS to take action against MP Oscar Sudi for his constant abusing of the president. The MPs said Oscar Sudi’s intentions should be monitored and his inflammatory remarks could lead the country to bloodshed. The leaders were speaking at a fund raiser for a church in Migori, also attended by Interior CS Fred Matiangi
“Something is really wrong. What does Sudi really want? Kenyans need to know his real motives in the frequent attacks against the President. WE will no longer accept this,” said Likoni MP Ms Mbishi Mboko. She urged Interior CS to closely monitor Sudi and take the appropriate actions against him.
On his part, Kitutu Chache South MP, Richard Onyonka said it was very unusual for a Member of Parliament to hurl insults at the President, who is a symbol of unity and security in a country.
“I want to tell Sudi today that he is making a very big mistake. He must stop abusing our President. I want to tell him to go to church and repent. I had warned him against attacking Raila over the handshake and I can see he listened to me. I want to tell him to also stop making careless remarks about President Kenyatta.,” said Mr Onyonka.
Saboti MP Caleb Hamisi told CS Matiangi to deal with Sudi forthwith the way he dealt with Opposition demonstrators in 2017 and that he should not fear anyone.
“Even when we were fighting Jubilee at the height of the 2017 campaigns, we never insulted the President the way Jubilee MPs from the Rift Valley are insulting him. When we were demonstrating in 2017, Dr Matiangi unsealed his men on us. I am sure the tear gas canisters are still in stock because I know you soon need to use them on Sudi and his clique,” said Mr Hamisi.
Other leaders present at the event were Homa bay Women Representative Gladys Wanga, her Migori and Kisii counterparts Pamella Odhiambo and Janet Ongera, Suba North MP, Millie Odhiambo, Suna South MP Junet Mohammed, ODM Chairman John Mbadi, Suna West MP Peter Masara and Migori Senator Ochillo Ayacko.
Celebrating the Life of a Hero.
Ken Okoth is among the most celebrated people in Kenya even in his death.
He was a resilient and an ambitious leader that has been able to achieve so much in his 41 years of life, more than other politicians have managed in their decades in politics.
The death of Ken Okoth after the long-term battle with cancer has left many in shock and tears.
People were hopeful, just as himself that he would overcome the killer Cancer and supported him through prayers, donations and funding.
Yesterday after the news of his passing filled the air, social media was in a buzz with people celebrating his life while others doubting whether there will ever exist a leader such as him.
Okoth’s story is the true definition of from rags to riches, but in a positive and influential way.
Born in a humble background in Kibera and raised by a single mother, he was a very hardworking child which was reflected in his school work and social work.
He passed his examinations highly and managed scholarships to advance his learning.
Before his political career, he was a watchman and a newspaper vendor despite acquiring higher learning and graduating thereafter.
He entered the political scene and did more than most politicians have done.
He was not involved in any forms of misappropriation or scandals relating to public funds.
He was elected MP in Kibra in 2013, having come from the same environment, he was very dedicated to bringing home the bread.
He built schools, helped the poor and initiated different developments that are now part of his legacy.
In his second term, he had started the Kibra School project which is a high storied building fully equipped and almost to completion.
Cancer is a menace and it has robbed us a legend we can’t replace.
As a country we have lost a hero and a committed leader.
His legacy however lives on and he will be celebrated even in death.
Prominent Chess Player’s Death Puzzles Many.
A Kenyan celebrated chess player has been found dead in a peculiar way inside his house.
George Githui was widely known for his tricks and expertise of playing chess.
He has succeeded and won in very many contests, taking down some of the most flamboyant people in the city.
Yester night, the official Chess Kenya disclosed the sad news of the legend’s passing on their social media pages with remorse and gloom.
According to the Chess Kenya Secretary General, Githui was found dead and lifeless in bed at his home, with a jiko underneath still burning.
The circumstances under which he was found dead are mysterious, with police investigating the exact cause.
However, speculations have led to the discovery of a post he had updated on his social media page two days prior to his death.
He was dissatisfied and complained of something, an indication that he was in distraught.
There are speculations that he might have harmed himself or suffocated to death with the jiko burning underneath the bed, although the information is unverified until the police conclude their investigations.
Githui is remembered as a very prolific man who was very professional and ambitious.
He has won big in several competitions, among them being a sponsorship by the Kasparov Chess Foundation for a training.
This comes as a big loss to the Chess Kenya Society and to Kenyans as a whole since he was a very patriotic man.
Man Arrested for Allegedly Defiling Under Aged Girl.
A 22 year old man has been arrested in Tana Delta County after an apparent sexual engagement with a 17 year old form three student from Gadeni Secondary School.
The man is currently in custody and might face serious charges after the investigations are complete as the law is very harsh on defilement of minors, leave alone school going children.
This matter was reported to the police after the public eye spotted a school girl in uniform knocking on a lodging door very early in the morning.
They raised an alarm and moved to the area only for the man to come out of the room with the two girls.
The public confronted the man while at the same time alerted the police.
The police led by the County commandant Fredrick Ochieng arrived at the scene and checked the room that the man together with the student had spent the night.
It was then that they were transported to the police station for further investigation, saving the man from the angry mob that was ready to lynch him to Death.
The County’s education officer Ismael Bellow was informed of the incident before showing up at the station and aiding in interrogating the girls.
The girls were very reluctant to communicate as they were very scared.
However, after a while they opened up on the horrific events of the night.
The student who spent the night with the man confessed to having been defiled and coerced into sexual engagement.
The preliminary results indicated that she had been molested and involved in a sexual activity while the police requested for more tests.
Ideally, it was also discovered that the student who was knocking on the door in uniform had gone to wake up her friend. She had also been defiled by a boy from Garsen Secondary School the previous day.
School going children are considered minors and any form of molestation of defilement is punishable by the law.
The police commandant of the area confirmed the occurrence stating that the man would be charged and sentenced after investigations were complete.
He also said that they were in pursuit of the boy who had defiled the second victim promising to get a hold of him.