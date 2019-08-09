Declare February 17th Our National Holiday Just Like Christmas, Atheists Demand

Atheists in Kenya want the government to recognize them and set aside a day where they will be involved in Atheistic activities, like holding parades to prove that God does not exist. They want February 17th to be a national holiday for all non believers in the country, just like other dietys have their national holidays.

” We will use the day to show our lack of faith in gods, by holding godless parades in counties and increase awareness on atheism in Kenya,” AIK’s vice president Daisy Siongok said.

Atheists of Kenya have chosen the date February 17th because that is when the group was registered and identified legally by the government. This drive to push for a national holiday they say has been pushed following the decision by Interior CS Fred Matiang’i’s gazetting of August 12 as a public holiday to mark Eid-Ul-Adha, the Islamic festival of sacrifice.

”The declaration amounts to religious privilege that dominant religions in Kenya (Christians and Muslims) have enjoyed since independence. As it stands today, atheists are considered an underclass in this country, yet our Constitution protects freedom of belief and conscience,” said AIK President Harisson Mumia.