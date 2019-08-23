News
Census Officer hands over census equipment to clear beer bill at local pub
Nyamira County Commissioner Amos Mariba has confirmed that census official in Nyamira has been fired for exchanging a census palmtop computer and a power bank for bottles of beer.
Unable to raise the money, the official decided to offer the census gadgets to the bar after taking a couple of beers at a local pub with only a few hours to go before the census begins.
“The ICT census supervisor was issued with a census tablet and a power bank and consequently went missing since Wednesday,” said Mariba, the County Census Committee chairman.
After a frantic search by the police from Sengera police station, they located the officer at a watering hole where after he later led the police officers to the pub where the census machines were recovered.
The officer was arrested after he missed pre-census preparation and briefing meeting on Wednesday.
