News
Celebrating the Life of a Hero.
Ken Okoth is among the most celebrated people in Kenya even in his death.
He was a resilient and an ambitious leader that has been able to achieve so much in his 41 years of life, more than other politicians have managed in their decades in politics.
The death of Ken Okoth after the long-term battle with cancer has left many in shock and tears.
People were hopeful, just as himself that he would overcome the killer Cancer and supported him through prayers, donations and funding.
Yesterday after the news of his passing filled the air, social media was in a buzz with people celebrating his life while others doubting whether there will ever exist a leader such as him.
Okoth’s story is the true definition of from rags to riches, but in a positive and influential way.
Born in a humble background in Kibera and raised by a single mother, he was a very hardworking child which was reflected in his school work and social work.
He passed his examinations highly and managed scholarships to advance his learning.
Before his political career, he was a watchman and a newspaper vendor despite acquiring higher learning and graduating thereafter.
He entered the political scene and did more than most politicians have done.
He was not involved in any forms of misappropriation or scandals relating to public funds.
He was elected MP in Kibra in 2013, having come from the same environment, he was very dedicated to bringing home the bread.
He built schools, helped the poor and initiated different developments that are now part of his legacy.
In his second term, he had started the Kibra School project which is a high storied building fully equipped and almost to completion.
Cancer is a menace and it has robbed us a legend we can’t replace.
As a country we have lost a hero and a committed leader.
His legacy however lives on and he will be celebrated even in death.
News
Prominent Chess Player’s Death Puzzles Many.
A Kenyan celebrated chess player has been found dead in a peculiar way inside his house.
George Githui was widely known for his tricks and expertise of playing chess.
He has succeeded and won in very many contests, taking down some of the most flamboyant people in the city.
Yester night, the official Chess Kenya disclosed the sad news of the legend’s passing on their social media pages with remorse and gloom.
According to the Chess Kenya Secretary General, Githui was found dead and lifeless in bed at his home, with a jiko underneath still burning.
The circumstances under which he was found dead are mysterious, with police investigating the exact cause.
However, speculations have led to the discovery of a post he had updated on his social media page two days prior to his death.
He was dissatisfied and complained of something, an indication that he was in distraught.
There are speculations that he might have harmed himself or suffocated to death with the jiko burning underneath the bed, although the information is unverified until the police conclude their investigations.
Githui is remembered as a very prolific man who was very professional and ambitious.
He has won big in several competitions, among them being a sponsorship by the Kasparov Chess Foundation for a training.
This comes as a big loss to the Chess Kenya Society and to Kenyans as a whole since he was a very patriotic man.
News
Man Arrested for Allegedly Defiling Under Aged Girl.
A 22 year old man has been arrested in Tana Delta County after an apparent sexual engagement with a 17 year old form three student from Gadeni Secondary School.
The man is currently in custody and might face serious charges after the investigations are complete as the law is very harsh on defilement of minors, leave alone school going children.
This matter was reported to the police after the public eye spotted a school girl in uniform knocking on a lodging door very early in the morning.
They raised an alarm and moved to the area only for the man to come out of the room with the two girls.
The public confronted the man while at the same time alerted the police.
The police led by the County commandant Fredrick Ochieng arrived at the scene and checked the room that the man together with the student had spent the night.
It was then that they were transported to the police station for further investigation, saving the man from the angry mob that was ready to lynch him to Death.
The County’s education officer Ismael Bellow was informed of the incident before showing up at the station and aiding in interrogating the girls.
The girls were very reluctant to communicate as they were very scared.
However, after a while they opened up on the horrific events of the night.
The student who spent the night with the man confessed to having been defiled and coerced into sexual engagement.
The preliminary results indicated that she had been molested and involved in a sexual activity while the police requested for more tests.
Ideally, it was also discovered that the student who was knocking on the door in uniform had gone to wake up her friend. She had also been defiled by a boy from Garsen Secondary School the previous day.
School going children are considered minors and any form of molestation of defilement is punishable by the law.
The police commandant of the area confirmed the occurrence stating that the man would be charged and sentenced after investigations were complete.
He also said that they were in pursuit of the boy who had defiled the second victim promising to get a hold of him.
News
EACC launch Kiambu Governor’s Arrest after County officials arrested
The search for Waititu was launched on Friday night when the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji directed the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) to arrest and charge him and others over a Sh588 million scandal
The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has been investigating allegations of irregular procurement of a tender for the upgrading of various gravel roads in Kiambu county, awarded to M/s Testimony Enterprises Ltd worth Sh588 million during the financial year 2017/2018.
The EACC said it has evidence that Mr Waititu bought and most of the properties including Delta hotel in Nairobi were obtained from funds acquired corruptly.
Waititu denies all allegations leveled against him, in recent interviews the Kiambu Governor insists that all property said to have been acquired through proceeds of crime were bought long before he became a Governor.
Detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) today arrested three other county officials identified as Joyce Ng’ina Musyoka, Simon Kabocho Kang’ethe and Charles Chege Mbuthia over alleged graft in Kiambu County.
Others to be arrested are his wife Susan Wangari Ndung’u, Lucas Waihenya, and tender evaluation committee members Zakary Njenga Mbugua, Anselm Gachukia, and Samuel Muigai.
News
Two Police officers arrested over money extortion cases
Constable Cosmus Mwema, service number 83479, is the latest officer to be arrested after extortion of money from local pubs and liqour shops.
Mr Muema has been accused by two locals, one who runs Rings Pub in Southlands and demanded Sh527 from the operator. The money transaction was done and sent to him through Mpesa.
He moved further to Mabatini Bar near Lang’ata High School where he demanded Sh300 from the operator and was paid in cash.
They reported the officer at Langata sub county police station on Friday evening and the arrest was made soon after.
READ ALSO: Rest in peace Mr. Ken Okoth!
“Both reportees allege the officer has a habit of collecting Sh1000 from bar and wines and spirits shops in Lang’ata every Friday and any bar operator who fails to give money is threatened with immediate arrest,” police said.
Mwema is also accused of abandoning duty from Nyayo police post on June 2 this year, where he has not been seen since then.
On Wednesday, police made another arrested one officer Corporal Arimba Rioba attached to Kamukunji police station, as his accomplice PC Oliver Tambo managed to escape , on allegations of extorting money from National Treasury employees.
The two officers used the graft case at the National Treasury to extort money from Treasury employee Mohammed Kiptirim Cheboi as being linked to the ongoing corruption case involving Uaasin Gishu dams.
Cheboi said the two police officers demanded a bribe of Sh300,000 to release him but settled for Sh200, 000.