Celebrated Actor Inspekta Mwala On The Spot For Killing A Pedestrian

Radio Citizen presenter and actor Davies Mwabili alias Inspekta Mwala is on the spot for killing a pedestrian in Kilifi County.

Inspekta Mwala is alleged to have hit and killed a pedestrian while driving from Kaloleni Town, along the Mazeras Highway.

The accident was confirmed by Kilifi Police Commander Patrick Okeri who stated that the actor hit and killed 35-year-old Samwel Mwaki along the Mazeras Highway while driving a Toyota Axio.

The actor was arrested and taken to Rabai police station but was later released on police bail after the family of the deceased took long to record an official statement.

According to sources on the ground, Inspekta Mwala was drunk at the time of the accident, a situation that seems to have angered onlookers who wanted to lynch him. Fortunately, police officers arrived on time to save the actor cum radio presenter.

This is not the first time the actor has been involved in an accident. He was lucky enough in 2017 to survive a grisly road accident that happened along Mombasa Road in Athi River.

Inspekta Mwala kicked off his career in 1993 as an actor at the popular Vitimbi show that featured great acts like the late Mzee Ojwang and Mama Kayai. He would, later on, quit the show to start his show called Inspekta Mwala. The popular show airs on Citizen TV every Monday.