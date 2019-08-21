Catholic Bishops Clash With The State Over Cervical cancer Vaccination.

The Catholic Bishops have blatantly opposed the Cervical Cancer vaccination only two weeks until its unveiling.

The Bishops through their trained doctors cited relevant health complications that are affiliated to the vaccine.

The Bishops argued that the disease is transmitted through sexual intercourse, something which 10 year old children are not exposed to.

They detailed a 19 paged document explaining their displeasure in the vaccine adding that there was no way of preventing the transmission yet the younger ones are not involved in sexual activities.

“It is non logical and unscientific to expose children to expose children to a vaccine for a sexually transmitted disease that they are not engaged in. the children must be protected and stopped from undertaking the program since it does not make sense,” said the chairman for Kenya Catholic Doctors Association (KCDA).

This opposition is against the government plan to roll out the vaccine where 10 year old children will be given two free doses.

According to the ministry of health, the vaccine is aimed to prevent the human papilloma virus (HPV) which causes cancer.

The program for the vaccination has already been laid across in that it will be administered six months apart in about 9000 public, private and faith based institutions across the country.

Cancer has been a menace not only in Kenya but globally taking different forms and sweeping the lives of people.

The World Health Organization therefore recommended the vaccination for all girls aged between 9 years and 14 years in an attempt to reduce the risk of cancer.

In a meeting on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health asked people to ignore the alarm being raised by Catholic Bishops terming complaints unproved and false.

WHO Kenyan Representative Dr. Rudi Eggers confirmed to Kenyans the efficiency of the vaccine adding that it had been tested and well analysed hence proven most effective in fighting the disease for life.

“I am a father of girls and all of them have received the vaccine. The HPV vaccine is extraordinary and the most effective way to curb cervical cancer for life. We encourage our girls to get the vaccine and enjoy a prosperous life to their full potential,” said Dr.Eggers.

The WHO statistics indicate that at least seven women die daily in Kenya due to cervical cancer and almost 3,000 per year. Therefore, the only possible and most effective way to curb the disease is through vaccination, something that is to be rolled out in Kenya.

Although cancer is such a menace globally, the misconceptions surrounding the vaccine ignites questions on its effectiveness and the effects it poses to the health. However, majority of health experts through previous studies and tests have proven the vaccine effective and comfortable for human health.

