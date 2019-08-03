News
Car Theft Leads to Arrest of KDF Soldier.
Analogies relating to a stolen car have linked the search and investigations of the said car to a KDF soldier who is a suspect in the theft case.
The Director of Criminal Investigations in a search for the stolen car, led to one of their own, a soldier based at the Department of Defense.
The soldier by the name Nicholas Kemboi is believed to have participated in stealing the car, changing the registration details as well as the color in an attempt to hide it.
The corporal who was arrested over the weekend, will be arraigned to court on Monday to be charged as the investigations continued.
Ideally, the DCI officers affirmed the arrest of another suspect linked to the case who was already charged and out on bond.
The cases to do with police conspiracy have taken an increase in the country.
The police are the people to protect and maintain law and order, but going by the recent activities, they were the ones disrupting law and order in different ways.
There have been cases of police officers misusing their power and authority to coerce and extort people their hard earned money.
Ideally, some have been identified as the major culprits in the country’s big scandals.
Among the reasons and excuses for their indecent behaviors by many cops is poor and insufficient pay.
They complained of being paid peanuts, hence insufficient to take care and manage their bills.
This is their justification for engaging in shady businesses that boost their finances.
This is an indication that there is a loop somewhere in the department that needs to be sealed otherwise things would run out of hands.
In the recent past, police officers have participated in gruesome attacks such as murder or conspiracy to hide a suspect.
Although the investigations of this case are incomplete, the DCI promised to conclusively look into the matter as well as take necessary actions.
Lamu County to enroll the elderly into NHIF Scheme
The county government of Lamu plans to enroll all elderly people between the age of 65-70 years into the National Hospital Insurance Fund-NHIF scheme to ensure that one dies due to lack of medical care.
County Universal Health Coverage UHC Coordinator Abdulaziz Mwendwa said the Universal Health Coverage project targets the poor and vulnerable elderly persons. He appealed to those with elderly relatives to ensure they are enrolled into the program.
“The free NHIF enrollment will help those from poor and vulnerable families, including the elderly people pay for their treatment expenses.” He said.
Mwendwa said the locals can register through field officers placed in various parts of Lamu and can access the service anytime from now.
In June this year, the County government of Lamu issued 16,870 free NHIF cards to the first lot of regestered after the initiative was officially unveiled by Lamu governor Fahim Twaha.
The county government earlier this year announced it had set aside Sh.120 million towards the project that only targets poor and vulnerable households. This goes in accordance with with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four Agenda that has Universal Health care among its major pillars.
Eight Hour Traffic Gridlock Leaves Passengers Stranded.
It was a hell of a night after motorists were left stranded forced to spend the night in the cold along Nairobi- Nakuru Highway.
There was a massive traffic gridlock at Gilgil where all vehicles using the same direction were forced to make an immediate hault and wait for the traffic to be eased.
According to the drivers operating that route, the gridlock was worsened by the closure of a truck line at the weighbridge forcing all vehicles to use one lane.
Ideally, the road is encumbered by road works that are incomplete hence inconveniences transport.
Traffic congestion is not a recent problem in the country, it is actually a menace that has terrorized the country in different cities.
It has affected movement in major cities in the country leading to lateness and slowness.
One of the major causes of traffic jam is overlapping and switching on wrong lanes.
At the same time, as much as the government is to be blamed, most drivers and motorists are at fault.
They tend to be impatient and fail to follow simple traffic rules such as driving in one lane.
The breach of these rules are what culminate into worse cases such as the gridlock.
According to the police boss of the area Mr. Opuru, the cause of the traffic tailback was due to motorists who were in a hurry and impatient hence overlapped and used wrong lanes and worsening the situation.
Mr. Opuru said,
“Some of the motorists were on the wrong lane while others used adjacent roads that in turn worsened the state of transport.”
Although the better part of the night was spent in clearing the traffic, the process ran until morning, with deployment of more officers.
At this time, many of the passengers’ plans had already been inconvenienced.
Kimilili MP involved in car accident
On Saturday Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa was involved in a road accident at Ndengelwa in Bungoma County that left his Toyota Prado vehicle extensively damaged after rolling of the road.
The MP was headed for Mzee Joseph Sangura’s funeral father to former Bungoma 2017 women rep aspirant Antonina Sangura at Ranje village in Kanduyi Constituency.
Mr. Baraza did not succumb to any serious injuries but two bicycle riders were injured and were rushed to the Bungoma Referral Hospital by onlookers.
Barasa said offered to cater for the medical expenses of the two riders.
Treasury Blamed for KRA’s Missed Target.
The June 30th deadline for filling returns revealed that the KRA missed its intended target, with majority of Kenyans failing to file their returns at the expected time.
According to the KRA commissioner General Githii Mburu, the taxman blamed poor revenue collections to reliefs given by the government for businesses and employees.
The Commissioner General said that taxes grew by 5.5% on the profits and corporal taxes alone.
Although the KRA target was below what was collected, it was discovered that 12.6 billion were collected from 210 evaded cases hence a good recovery.
Taxation in Kenya has become very high, with the recent introduction of new taxes and fees that are almost double the previous.
For instance, Nairobi County alone has introduced taxes on garbage, fire certificate, dogs and inspection, which is to be implemented within no time.
The KRA 30th deadline saw to it that majority of taxpayers file their returns in a hurry to avoid the late penalty and fine.
The tax penalty is very high and accumulates in every financial year.
The total money collected was Ksh. 1.44 trillion which was an increment from last year’s Ksh. 1.43 trillion.
The new goal target set was missed by Ksh. 72.7 billion.
With more regulations embedded to make the taxpayer pay and file tax returns, tax evasion is going to be much harder due to the fines set as well as follow up that cracks down on such businesses and employers.
