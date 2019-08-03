Car Theft Leads to Arrest of KDF Soldier.

Analogies relating to a stolen car have linked the search and investigations of the said car to a KDF soldier who is a suspect in the theft case.

The Director of Criminal Investigations in a search for the stolen car, led to one of their own, a soldier based at the Department of Defense.

The soldier by the name Nicholas Kemboi is believed to have participated in stealing the car, changing the registration details as well as the color in an attempt to hide it.

The corporal who was arrested over the weekend, will be arraigned to court on Monday to be charged as the investigations continued.

Ideally, the DCI officers affirmed the arrest of another suspect linked to the case who was already charged and out on bond.

READ ALSO: Treasury Blamed for KRA’s Missed Target.

The cases to do with police conspiracy have taken an increase in the country.

The police are the people to protect and maintain law and order, but going by the recent activities, they were the ones disrupting law and order in different ways.

There have been cases of police officers misusing their power and authority to coerce and extort people their hard earned money.

Ideally, some have been identified as the major culprits in the country’s big scandals.

Among the reasons and excuses for their indecent behaviors by many cops is poor and insufficient pay.

They complained of being paid peanuts, hence insufficient to take care and manage their bills.

This is their justification for engaging in shady businesses that boost their finances.

This is an indication that there is a loop somewhere in the department that needs to be sealed otherwise things would run out of hands.

In the recent past, police officers have participated in gruesome attacks such as murder or conspiracy to hide a suspect.

Although the investigations of this case are incomplete, the DCI promised to conclusively look into the matter as well as take necessary actions.

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases.