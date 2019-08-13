Burglars break into Kitutu Chache North MP residence

Police Detectives in Kisii are hunting for burglars who broke into Kitutu Chache North MP Jimmy Angwenyi’s house on Monday night and stole household goods of undetermined value.

Marani sub-county police chief Hilary Tarus said they took the guard as first suspect in the investigations.

READ ALSO: JSC send 30 shortlisted lawyers names to President Uhuru

Detectives visited the scene early on Tuesday and dusted for fingerprints.

“We suspect the incident took place between 11 and 12 midnight,” the officer said. “We want to know if this person acted alone or was with an accomplice,” said Tarus

A TV, kitchenware and other items were some of the stolen items during the raid, Tarus said.