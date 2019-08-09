Connect with us
 

News

BREAKING: Betting firm SportPesa opts out

rodgers otieno

Published

2 hours ago

on

SportPesa
SportPesa

Leading betting firm SportPesa has cancelled all sponsorship deals in the country.

This comes as a surprise to many despite a court case currently being heard. In a statement in the firms website, SportPesa expressed regrets in cancelling all sponsorship it currently has with immediate effect;

READ ALSO: Sonko Rescue Teen Girl Stabbed To Death By Man, Another One Hacked [PHOTOS]

“We regrettably wish to announce that due to the uncertainty of this situation Sportpesa will be cancelling sports sponsorships effective immediately. All clubs and partners will have received notices as provided for in their contracts.”

We greatly value our partnerships and we will endeavour to resume support to the best of our ability when the business recovers,” the firm said.

SportPesa has been main sponsors of Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards ,Kenya Premier League,Boxing and Rugby sports.

Like KDRTV Page.   Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter.   Advertise with us.   Send us enquiries, press releases.

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Click to comment

Trending