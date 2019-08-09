News
BREAKING: Betting firm SportPesa opts out
Leading betting firm SportPesa has cancelled all sponsorship deals in the country.
This comes as a surprise to many despite a court case currently being heard. In a statement in the firms website, SportPesa expressed regrets in cancelling all sponsorship it currently has with immediate effect;
BREAKING: Sport Pesa terminates all its sports sponsorships following a witch-hunt mounted by bribe-soliciting @FredMatiangi . All 500 staff members put on leave until 28th of August pending retrenchment. pic.twitter.com/E7ZhAbXVDQ
— Francis Gaitho (@Kenyafootball) August 9, 2019
READ ALSO: Sonko Rescue Teen Girl Stabbed To Death By Man, Another One Hacked [PHOTOS]
“We regrettably wish to announce that due to the uncertainty of this situation Sportpesa will be cancelling sports sponsorships effective immediately. All clubs and partners will have received notices as provided for in their contracts.”
We greatly value our partnerships and we will endeavour to resume support to the best of our ability when the business recovers,” the firm said.
SportPesa has been main sponsors of Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards ,Kenya Premier League,Boxing and Rugby sports.
Trending
-
News2 days ago
Miguna Miguna Shames Uhuru for saying he has family ties in Jamaica
-
News1 day ago
After Jamaica, Uhuru Lands In Barbados For A Three Day State Visit
-
News1 day ago
Law Society of Kenya Disowns Lawyer Cliff Ombeta.
-
Headlines1 day ago
BREAKING: Hillary Barchok Graced as Bomet County New Governor Following Laboso’s Death