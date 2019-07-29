Boy kills stepfather over plate of food

A 15-year-old boy stabbed his 50 years-old stepfather Joel Kipngetich to death in Chepkoin village Belgut Constituency over a plate of super.

Police reports claim that after committing the crime, the minor ran from the scene of crime and attempted to take his own life in a hideout to avoid arrest.

“Around 10 Pm Sunday, the deceased picked a quarrel with his stepson over supper and the angry minor, in turn, picked a machete and fatally slashed the old man in the chest,” Belgut OCPD Phillip Okello said.

Joel was found in a pool of blood by neighbors with a deep cut on his upper chest caused by a sharp object He was rushed to Sosiot hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The 15 year old standard six pupil, was arrested hours later in a nearby village where he had fled to and swallowed an acaricide in attempt to commit suicide in attempt to commit suicide. The boy is currently in police custody awaiting his court trial.

The body of the deceased was moved to Kericho county hospital to await postmortem and burial arrangements. said Mr. Okello