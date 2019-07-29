Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso loses fight to Cancer.

Bomet County Governor Joyce Laboso has been pronounced dead on Monday after loosing her battle with cancer at the Nairobi Hospital where she had been admitted at the facility’s ICU last week.

The Governor was on full bed rest which restricted people visiting her in Hospital to allow her to rest. She had left the country for the United Kingdom and later India where she went to hid further treatment in the past months.

President Uhuru Kenyatta sent his condolence message to the family, describing Laboso as an astute leader whose leadership style will be missed not only by her constituents but the country at large.

Deputy President William Ruto, ODM leader Raila Odinga, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and Council of Governor Chairman Wycliffe Oparanya were among leaders who rushed to the hospital to condole the family Monday afternoon.

Th Deputy President Ruto said the government will take over funeral arrangements.

This comes only a week after the loss of Kibra MP Ken Okoth and Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore who both lost their lives to cancer.