Aror And Kimwarer Ghosts Refuse To Go Away As It Emerges Cabinet Did Not Know About The Dams

It is now emerging that the Cabinet did not know nor approve of the constructions of the Aror and Kimwarer Dams. The damning details show the construction of the two dams was shrouded in so much secrecy that there were no official documentations presented to the right government channels over their existence.

In a new report, Auditor General Edward Ouko, says there was no documentary evidence to show that the multi-billion-shilling project was officially sanctioned. The report was tabled before the National Assembly on Tuesday afternoon.

“Although the management indicates that the tendering process was informed by the Cabinet approval, the memo available for audit review indicates that only Arror was approved by the Cabinet. Therefore, Kimwarer was not approved,” reads the report in part.

The report also reveals that KVDA had not handed over the site to the Italian firm after it failed to secure Sh7.7 billion to compensate locals displaced by the two projects. This implies that the firm could not start the construction works that were estimated to take 60 months from April 2017. The authority signed contracts with the contractor for the two projects on April 5, 2017, while the financing agreement was signed on April 18 the same year.

Coming just two weeks after the charging of main culprits involved in the 21B scam, including former Finance Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich, the report is likely to generate a lot of heat in government as well as stoke further flames in the on going trial of the suspects involved in this mega scandal.

