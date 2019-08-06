News
Are Top Mombasa Politicians Behind The Wave Of Attacks In Bamburi?
Residents of Bamburi in Mombasa were last night terrorized by the deadly criminal gang Wakali Kwanza, leading to tension in the area. According to eye witnesses, the knife-wielding youth attacked people around Naivas Centre and Lake View area of Bamburi, Nyali constituency. The youth who were about 30 In number were donning bright reflectors and were attacking any person on sight, police and locals said.
“They were shouting “Takbir!” before they started slashing anyone in their sight,” one of the residents interviewed said. The injured were admitted to Coast Provincial General Hospital and other health facilities in Bamburi. Kisauni Police chief Julius Kiragu said three suspects are in custody.
However, questions are now emerging if there could be any politician behind the attacks as it is claimed Kiasuni police already has put two prominent Mombasa politicians under their radar. A vocal sitting MP and a former aspirant who tried to unsuccessfully clinch an MP seat in Mombasa are suspected to be behind the gang attacks.
Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, who is abroad condemned the attacks and called on the police to bring everyone involved to book.
”I am extremely perturbed by yesterday’s wave of attacks in Bamburi and Mtopanga within Kisauni Sub-county. I urge security agents to move with speed and bring to book perpetrators of last night’s attacks on innocent civilians,” he said.
”As Govt, it’s our duty to ensure protection of people’s lives & property. I am asking members of the public to volunteer information that will lead to the arrest of gangs that have been terrorizing people. We need to get to the bottom of the matter & address it once and for all,” he added.
Already there are reports that the attacks may have been as a result of retaliation to the police who had refused to release drug suspects they had arrested over the weekend. Coast Region Police Boss John Elung’ata has confirmed the attacks were sponsored by the political class.
Win for Governor Waiguru as Supreme Court Dismisses Karua’s Petition.
It is a relief for Kirinyaga County Governor Anne Waiguru after the Supreme Court upheld her win, dismissing Karua’s petition.
Martha Karua was among the contestants for the Kirinyaga County Gubernatorial seat, who had appealed challenging Governor Waiguru’s win.
The case had initially been forwarded to the High Court which upheld the election win forcing the petitioner to go to the Supreme Court.
In January, Karua moved to the Supreme Court to appeal the High Court decision on the grounds that election injustices were practiced.
The Supreme Court upheld Waiguru’s election by citing lack of enough evidence to allow for nullification.
The bench stated that they were less convinced that the petitioner suffered prejudice under the Independent Elections and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) when they failed to produce the KIEMS kits.
Martha Karua was however dissatisfied with the ruling and made allegations that the Governor was aware of the ruling prior to the judgment.
While addressing the press she said,
“For a respondent who has never been to any hearing only to show up on the final day of judgment with complete celebratory parties is an indication that they were aware of the final outcome.”
The initial dismissal of the petition at the high court faulted Karua for having failed to comply with the required election petition rules.
Therefore, the case was dismissed. This is a great win for Governor Waiguru as she can continue to create developments and run the course that her people chose her for.
Renowned City Lawyers Hired to Represent Betting Companies Over Paybill Suspension.
Three betting companies have put up a vivacious fight to have their paybill numbers restored since the suspension that took them out of business.
They have done this by hiring some of the city’s renowned lawyers, Paul Muite and Githu Muigai.
Last month the Interior CS Fred Matiang’i instituted suspension and ordered the closure of betting companies that were operating in the country illegally without conformity to the set standards and regulations.
The companies that have gone to court include Sportpesa, Betin and 1XBet where they mentioned have had their business halted despite meeting all the requirements.
Through their lawyers, Senior Counsel Paul Muite and Githu Muigai, the betting companies argued that they had obtained a court order to stop the suspension of their operations but they were forfeited.
The lawyers ideally argued that young people who had been employed were rendered jobless due to the suspension and lack of operation.
Muite said,
“Any action done in violation of a court order is null, hence the paybill numbers should be restored and the companies allowed to operate.”
The lawyers expounded on the huge investments that the companies had done such that the suspension led to huge losses that would lead to the closure of the companies.
They argued that the companies had conformed to the regulations and were playing huge roles in the economy through revenues and taxation.
Although Safaricom presented itself as an interested party, it protected itself by claiming to have represented the public interests.
The case was presented upon Justice John Mativo is a huge one with details of failure to conform to the law and court orders as well as the regulations and standards of doing business in the country.
with the ongoing war, new betting companies have been introduced into the market making the competition more stiff.
Equity Bank appoints new Managing Director
Mr. Warui, holds an Executive Master of Business Administration degree from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) and is a Certified Public Accountant CPA (K).
Additionally, he is a graduate of Advanced Management Program offered by IESE Business School, Barcelona, Spain, and has vast experience spanning over 30 years in the banking sector.
The appointment of Mr. Warui is subject to approval by the Central Bank of Kenya.
Mwanamke amuua mwanawe
Askari wamemtia mbaroni mwanamke mmoja mwenye umri wa miaka 30. Mwanamke huyu anadaiwa kumuua mwanawe wa miaka mitatu kwa kumpa sumu katika kaunti ya Migori.
Akizungumza, kamanda wa polisi katika kaunti hiyo,Joseph Nthenge amesema kuwa mshukiwa huyo anayefahamika kama Faith Akinyi alijaribu kunywa sumu hiyo lakini alinusurika kifo alipofikishwa hospitalini.
Katika barua iliyopatikana katika nyumba ya mshukiwa huyo,Faith amedai kuwa chanzo cha yeye kutaka kuyachukua maisha yake ni kuwa mumewe ameitelekeza familia yake.
Mwanamke huyo anadaiwa kuwa alimpa sumu mwanawe kisha akanywa sumu hiyo mwenyewe kabla ya wawili hao kupelekwa katika hospitali ya Akidiva ambapo mwanawe alifariki.
Kulingana na familia ya mwanamke huyu, sio mara ya kwanza kwa mwanamke huyo kujaribu kuyachukua maisha yake.
