Are Top Mombasa Politicians Behind The Wave Of Attacks In Bamburi?

Residents of Bamburi in Mombasa were last night terrorized by the deadly criminal gang Wakali Kwanza, leading to tension in the area. According to eye witnesses, the knife-wielding youth attacked people around Naivas Centre and Lake View area of Bamburi, Nyali constituency. The youth who were about 30 In number were donning bright reflectors and were attacking any person on sight, police and locals said.

“They were shouting “Takbir!” before they started slashing anyone in their sight,” one of the residents interviewed said. The injured were admitted to Coast Provincial General Hospital and other health facilities in Bamburi. Kisauni Police chief Julius Kiragu said three suspects are in custody.

However, questions are now emerging if there could be any politician behind the attacks as it is claimed Kiasuni police already has put two prominent Mombasa politicians under their radar. A vocal sitting MP and a former aspirant who tried to unsuccessfully clinch an MP seat in Mombasa are suspected to be behind the gang attacks.

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, who is abroad condemned the attacks and called on the police to bring everyone involved to book.

”I am extremely perturbed by yesterday’s wave of attacks in Bamburi and Mtopanga within Kisauni Sub-county. I urge security agents to move with speed and bring to book perpetrators of last night’s attacks on innocent civilians,” he said.

”As Govt, it’s our duty to ensure protection of people’s lives & property. I am asking members of the public to volunteer information that will lead to the arrest of gangs that have been terrorizing people. We need to get to the bottom of the matter & address it once and for all,” he added.

Already there are reports that the attacks may have been as a result of retaliation to the police who had refused to release drug suspects they had arrested over the weekend. Coast Region Police Boss John Elung’ata has confirmed the attacks were sponsored by the political class.