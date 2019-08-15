Anne Waiguru: Raila Odinga Is My Political Friend And Close Ally

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has confessed she has a great relationship with ODM leader Raila Odinga personally as friends and as political allies. Waiguru has professed her admiration for Raila and how he has the issue of women leadership close to his heart

”One thing I have admired about Raila Odinga is his understanding and support for gender equality. He is one leader who is willing to stand with women,” she said adding that Raila has publicly declared his support for women leadership.

“Raila during my wedding was very clear about promoting gender equality. During the late Laboso’s memorial he went further to outline the plight of women leadership,” Waiguru said.

Waiguru is among the voices in the Mt Kenya region showing a vocal support to the BBI as well as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s handshake with Raila Odinga. She says the BBI has ensured a stable country with cohesion.

“We were at a very bad state as a country in 2017. Thanks to the handshake, cohesion and unity have been embraced by Kenyans. I needed to let Raila know that I support his handshake with Uhuru,” she said.

The former Devolution CS also confirmed she has political ambitions in the new future and intends to go for higher elective positions if the country wants her to. She says she has ambitions just like every other politician.

“Masinde Muliro said that if you have no ambitions then you have no business in politics. Jubilee party makes decisions of its flag bearers. The party exists, Uhuru is the party leader while Ruto is the deputy party leader. I too belong to the party. If a decision is made then I will make a decision. I operate within the party’s decision,” she said.