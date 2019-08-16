News
An Advocate of the High Court embarrass Law Society of Kenya[VIDEO]
Lawyer couldn’t answer questions from the Judicial service commission
Kenyans watched in disbelief as a shortlisted candidate for the High court Judge couldn’t articulate matters law. The Lawyer who has practiced law for over 16 years embarrassed the law fraternity in Kenya by the way he answered questions posed to him.
He even copied or plagiarized materials he was told to write. The Learned friend has hit the social media forums and Kenyans are asking what’s really happening in the Judicial system in Kenya.
Continue Reading