After Jamaica, Uhuru Lands In Barbados For A Three Day State Visit

Kenyatta arrived in Bridgetown Barbados Thursday afternoon (GMT-4) in a visit Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma said was “part of his (Kenyatta) official visit of the Caribbean countries in line with his Pan African credentials and commitment. The head of state has postured himself as a Pan African out to articulate the agenda of people of African descent from around the globe.

In his visit to the Caribbean country, among the issues to be discussed include revitalizing to bilateral relations, strategies for African common prosperity and cooperation in issues of mutual benefits.

He was received by Prime Minister Mia Mottley and a host of government officials upon arrival from a similar visit in Jamaica. In Kingston, Jamaica, Kenyatta met and held talks with Governor-General Patrick Allen and Prime Minister Andrew Holness. Uhuru also attended the country’s Independence celebrations as was part of special state guests who conferred awards to a number of outstanding Jamaicans. He also met Kenyans living in Jamaica on Wednesday as he finalized his three-day State Visit in the Caribbean island nation.

“Barbados is an English speaking country with populations of African heritage. Our similarities are greater than our differences,” President Uhuru said during a welcome reception hosted by Barbadian Governor General Dame Sandra Mason at the start of his three-day state visit.

Uhuru noted his visit to the country will help strengthen the links between African continent and the people of Barbados because they are of the same heritage.

“It is my belief that this visit will lead to stronger links and bonds of friendship between our two countries as well as the people of the wider Caribbean region and the African continent,” President Kenyatta said.