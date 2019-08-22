Acting Kiambu Governor James Nyoro Faces First Hurdle in Leadership.

The acting Kiambu Governor James Nyoro has experienced his first impediment in office after a CEC opposed his move and went against his authority.

The acting Governor had initiated a transfer of Finance Executive Kigo Njenga into a different department of Tourism and Trade Docket a move that was rejected and opposed.

According to the Finance CEC, the move was against the law as he rendered Nyoro powerless and not in a position to orchestrate such huge decisions.

“I cannot honor the transfer to the Trade and Tourism docket since I will be breaking the law. This is a submission and not a refusal to obey your directive but since I am under oath to uphold the constitution, you have no powers to instigate such transfers,” said Finance CEEC through a letter.

Nyoro had initially written a letter of transfer through the County Secretary where he ordered the CEC Njenga to hand over the relevant information regarding the old office and resume work immediately in the new assigned docket.

“You are hereby reassigned from the department of Finance and Economic Planning to the Department of Trade and Tourism where you should immediately hand over the current office and resume the new office,” read the letter.

Majority of the Kiambu County officials faulted the move by the acting Governor terming it indecent and filled with ill motives.

For instance, some had asked him to seek an advisory on the same as such a move might result to disciplinary actions or even jeopardize people’s careers.

County Attorney Waithaka Wanjohi opposed the move vehemently terming the move by the Governor as above his powers.

“In my opinion, a Deputy Governor cannot appoint, assign or dismiss a serving CEC. Those are the powers of the Governor,” said Wanjohi.

Governor Waititu was arrested and arraigned in Court early this month over different accounts of corruption, fraud and graft and was released on a cash bail of Ksh. 15 Million together with his wife.

The Governor is facing charges of embezzling up to Ksh. 588 Million, with the DPP affirming to have gathered enough evidence to crucify him.

The Magistrate of the Court had barred the Governor from accessing the Public Office or conducting any businesses that involve the County Government office.

The leadership was then taken over by his Deputy James Nyoro who is the current acting Governor and maanging the activities of the region.

There have been clashes between the two teams with other executives offering full support to Governor Waititu while others opposed him and pledged their loyalty to Deputy Governor James Nyoro.

Although it is not clear how long the case will take before Governor Waititu resumes office, things have started getting tough in the county office and it is only a matter of time before everything is out in the open.

