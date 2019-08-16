446 sacks of Counterfeit sugar nabbed in Kayole

DCI Officials arrested five suspects who were caught repackaging sugar. The DCI detectives impounded 446 bags of counterfeit sugar packed in 50kgs sacks on Thursday night from Ventures Green Store in Kayole.

The five suspects arrested identify as Hassan Ibrahim, Geoffrey Mutua, Moses Murigi Irungu, Elkana Waro Omache and Nancy Wanja Kitonga. they are currently in police custody waiting to be arraigned in court.

The Police said the sugar is suspected to be from the western region of Kenya and was originally indicated to be ‘not for sale’.

MPs from the sugar-belt region have asked the government to clamp down on unscrupulous businessmen involved in the contraband sugar business, saying they are to blame for the dwindling sugar industry in the country.