17 year old girl strangled to death by 24 year old uncle

A 24-year-old man suspected of killing a secondary school student in Weseges Location, Subukia Sub-county is currently in police custody awaiting his court hearing.

Mary Wanjiru, a 17-year-old Form Two student at Paul Keriko Mixed Secondary School was walking home yesterday evening when her uncle closely followed her and attacked her for unclear reasons.

Subukia Sub-County Police Commander Samuel Imbwaga said there were signs of a struggle at the scene where Wanjiru’s body was recovered with neck bruises to indicate strangling.

The casual labourer, was arrested by police while at his house after he confessed to the murder later that evening.