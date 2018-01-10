You Never Followed the Constitution in Police Service Leadership Reshuffling. Raila Accuses Uhuru for Violating Law

A week after the President reshuffled leadership in the police service, the Opposition chief Raila Odinga has accused Uhuru of violating the Constitution following the recent appointments to the top police leadership.

Raila in a statement, faulted the President’s move saying that Uhuru failed to apply the constitution in the changes of the police service leadership which came as a surprise to many. According to Raila, the appointments of such great hierarchy needs reference to the constitution. “Uhuru Kenyatta has taken over the powers of the National Police Service Commission and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority. He is recruiting senior officers without reference to the institutions that are empowered by the Constitution to do the work,” he said.

On the same note, the NASA leader accused the Head of State of recruiting his friendly to government officers to do his bidding that favours his regime without any questions. Raila expressed discontent in the appointments arguing they are particularly worrying considering the alleged police brutality during National Super Alliance protests during and after the longest electioneering period that happened last year.

Apparently just recently the Head of State made changes to the Police Service, dropping Ndegwa Muhoro as Director of Criminal Investigations and replaced him with George Kinoti. Similarly the president dropped Joel Kitili and Samuel Arachi as Deputy Inspector General in charge of Kenya Police and Administration Police respectively, and appointed Edward Mbugua and Noor Gabow to take place.

The police service reshuffle goes hand in hand with the appointment of cabinet secretaries which saw the president retain Dr Fred Matiang’i (Interior), Communication and technology), Henry Rotich (National Treasury), Charles Keter (Energy), James Macharia (Transport), Joe Mucheru (Information, and Najib Balala (Tourism). Whereby he added to his list former Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko, former Marsabit Governor Ukur Yatani, and former Turkana Senator John Munyes to complete the first batch of nine Cabinet Secretaries.