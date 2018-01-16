FRESH DETAILS: NASA`s Co-principals Ganged Against Raila to Stop His Swearing in Scheme

-Contrary to earlier reports, fresh details about the NASA principals meeting held at Karen discloses the that the co-principals ganged against Raila to terminate his bid to be sworn in

-New reports emerge that two co-principals were against the Raila`s inauguration planned on January 30, 2018

-This is contrary to earlier media reports that indicated that the leaders agreed to push ahead on the swearing-in plan

Fresh details have it that crunch meeting held by National Super Alliance (NASA) on January 15, 2018, ended in standoff after the principals failed to reach a decision on the swearing-in scheme

It emerges that two co-principals ganged against Raila pressing him to cancel the swearing-in plan

The meeting was called to address the claims brought forward by member parties over the distribution of House leadership positions, upon when two leaders impelled Raila to cancel the bid to swearing him in

Earlier media reports indicated that the leaders came to consensus but it is now crystal clear that the meeting ended in dreadlock

According to fresh reports by Citizen News, Kalonzo, Wetangula, and Mudavadi met prior to the mega-meeting. Kalonzo and Wetangula agreed to throw away the planned swearing-in scheme while Mudavadi remained neutral

The three co-principals later proceeded to a meeting with Raila Odinga at Nairobi`s Karen County Club and all maintained their positions.

Also, the co-principals reportedly demanded Raila to renounce one of the parliamentary leadership positions to Wiper to ensure equity within the coalition. Co-principals claimed the ODM is using their tyranny of number to dominate parliamentary leadership slots

The four principals are expected to meet soon to discuss the concerns arising in the coalition that loom the unity in the coalition