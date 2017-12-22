NASA REJECTS CALL FOR CONVERSATION: We Can’t Dialogue Unless ELECTORAL REFORMS Is The SUBJECT. We Can’t ACCEPT and MOVE ON!

The National Super Alliance (NASA) has rejected a proposal calling for a national dialogue a section of the business and religious community. According to NASA, they cannot be part of the conversation as proposed by a section of the business and religious community which is meant to promote President Uhuru Kenyatta’s agenda of government socio-economic development agenda for vision 2030 since they do not recognise Uhuru as a legitimately elected president.

In a statement, the NASA principals say they are ready to discuss issues concerning electoral reforms in the country since election crises are political and the correct framework for addressing them is electoral justice but not forgetting about elections, accepting and moving on. “We note that the framing of the agenda dovetails nicely with the position adopted by Uhuru Kenyatta that he is open to debate with anyone and everyone on development. We conclude therefore that this group is holding brief for Uhuru Kenyatta. This enterprise is a euphemism for accept and move on. We are not accepting, and we are not moving on,” part of the NASA statement read.

According to the opposition, free and fair democratic election is the means by which citizens of a republic form Government. “Subversion of elections is a failure of the social contract that Kenyans have signed up to otherwise known as the Constitution of Kenya 2010″, they noted.

NASA has defended its agenda on formation of people’s assembly saying that the process is founded on Article 1(2) of the Constitution namely, the right of the people to exercise their sovereign power directly thus they are doing everything according to the law. “We wish to reassure Kenyans that exercising our sovereign power sitting as the People’s Assemblies, we can chart our political destiny and forestall the electoral authoritarianism that the Jubilee administration is hell bent on restoring in this country so as to sustain the status quo. The sovereign will and power of the people will prevail as it has throughout history”, they said.