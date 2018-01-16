NASA EVER WIDENING CRACK: Three Principals Against One Concerning Raila’s Inauguration

NASA coalition has sharply disintegrated after a crisis meeting called to resolve an imminent division in the opposition ended inconclusively. The meeting scheduled for Monday faced an unexpected turn of events when as Raila Odinga’s three co-principals ganged up to oppose the swearing in meant to happen on the 30th January. The ANC, Ford Kenya and Wiper chiefs turned against Odinga and demanded respect from the ODM Party following claims that the party had short changed other stakeholders in the sharing of parliamentary leadership posts.

The meeting between the four NASA principals was conducted in high secrecy, the leaders choosing to hold the crisis talks at the Karen Country Club, away from the public eye. However few minutes to 5pm, Raila Odinga’s convoy drove off indicating the end of a meeting that sources described as tense and unpredictable conclusion. Apparently, the high level of secrecy exhibited by the principals and their handlers is a clear indication that all was not well within the coalition.

Sources revealed that, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka hosted FORD-Kenya leader Moses Wetangula and his Amani National Congress counterpart Musalia Mudavadi at his Karen residence in the afternoon before going to meet Odinga. Allegedly, It is during that particular meeting, the three principals decided to take a common stand against the planned swearing in, a position that would leave Mr. Odinga on one contrary position. It is on record that Musyoka and Wetangula are said to have been firmly against the Odinga inauguration, whereas Mudavadi was not predictable on the matter until yesterday when he joined the two against the NASA chief.

Additionally sources have further revealed that the principals talked about the merits and demerits of Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka swearing in; With Odinga having reassured his supporters that he will be sworn in on January 30, his team is reported to be wary of a possible clash from supporters should they call off the inauguration for a second time. The Odinga camp is also yet to settle on an alternative witty idea that would calm down supporters and sustain the anti-jubilee strategy.

The pressure over the sharing of slots in Parliament was also on the table, with Odinga being tasked to talk to his ODM Party people to sacrifice one slot from the Parliamentary Service Commission for the Wiper party. The two slots went to ODM’s Aisha Jumwa and Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga. The party however argues it has over 60 percent of the coalition seats in parliament therefore deserves more slots compared to other affiliates.