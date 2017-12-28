MUDAVADI NEVER EXERCISED LEADERSHIP SKILLS. I DOUBT IF HE WILL MAKE IT TO STATEHOUSE IN 2022. WAMALWA SPEAKS AFTER HIS EJECTION

Following the unfortunate incident at the Maragoli Annual Festival where Water Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa was heckled by the rowdy crowd and forced to leave, he has now come out to speak a day after the incident. The water CS has termed the incident as a primitive one as well as blaming the Amani National Congress chief and National Super Alliance co principal Musalia Mudavadi for failing to exercise leadership skills by controlling the crowd.

According to Mr. Wamalwa, he has been attending the ceremony in the previous years without any problem wondered whether the event was a political or cultural one and was it meant for the Maragoli only or the Luhya community at large. To him it seemed like there was a clear supremacy battle in Luhyaland and assured that he is ready. “I ask my brother Musalia, whether this was the same event for all Luhyas or it’s a purely Maragoli event and, or whether it is a political event or a cultural event? He gave me the impression that we were unwelcome; because of the political situation now I noticed that the non-NASA leaders were away”, the water CS said.

Consequently, Wamalwa accused his counterpart Musalia for failing to show leadership and rise over the crowd as a Luhya leader even when the community is seeking for unity. He also added that in a bigger picture he failed to exercise leadership even as national leader now that he was eyeing the top most seat in the country in the next general election. “By extension he has failed to show leadership credentials of being a national leader if he could fail to contain his people and tell them this function is not for Maragoli’s only or this function is not for NASA leaders only”, he said.

However, speaking at the Mbale grounds shortly after the angry crowd forced Wamalwa to leave, Mudavadi sort to appeal for unity and tolerance to diverse opinions within the community.

It is on record that it was Musalia who rescued the Water Cabinet Secretary from the angry crowd who were ready to descend on him by escorting him to his car ensuring safe departure from the scene.