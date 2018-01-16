Miguna Evaded Mobbing by Supporters of Samboja, a Jubilee Siding Governor

-Controversial and self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general Miguna Miguna evaded mobbing by fierce supporters of Governor Samboja

– Fuming supporters booed the controversial City politician while he was leaving Voi Law Courts

-Supporters of Taita Taveta Governor abused the lawyer as he walked toward his waiting car

He was almost slaughtered by irritated supporters of Governor Granton Samboja as he was leaving Voi Law Courts on Monday, January 15.

The show begun when Miguna appeared at Law court entrance after the petition against Governor Samboja had been thrown away

The court, through justice Eric Ogolla said that the court could not issue its verdict over the case. According to the justice, it was the role of Ethics and Ati-Corruption Commission (EACC) to prove the academic papers Samboja used to vie for gubernatorial seat

Further, the court also ruled that the governor did not involve in any election malpractice contrary to the claims by the petitioner

The scene changed as Miguna Miguna was leaving The Courts. Sumboja supporters started hurling insults at the lawyer and some could be heard saying that Miguna was not wanted in the area.

Security officers had to protect the lawyer as he walked towards his waiting car according to a clip seen by KDRTV.COM

Governor Samboja supports Jubilee administration though he was elected on Wiper Democratic Movement ticket which is a member of the NASA coalition

After losing to Mike Sonko, the gubernatorial seat of Nairobi, Miguna is currently impelling for the bid to swear in Raila Odinga as People`s president.