MADVD TO THE RESCUE: Musalia Mudavadi Saves CS Eugene Wamalwa From Angry Crowd That Was Baying For His Blood!

Water Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa was rescued by National Super Alliance co-principal Musalia Mudavadi from an angry Crowd in Vihiga.

During a meeting which took place on Tuesday at Mbale Municipal Ground in Vihiga County, a hostile crowd pelted towards CS Wamalwa with stones.

Police tried to intervene and lobbed teargas to defuse the crowd which was attending the Maragoli Cultural Festival.

The crowd turned hostile immediately after the CS arrived at the venue to join other leaders in marking the annual event.

READ ALSO: This Is How The Road Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua Tarmacked ‘1 Km In 10 Minutes’ Looks Like After Two Days! This Is A Big Shame. Here Are The Photos.

Attempts by Central Organization of Trade Unions Secretary-General Francis Atwoli who was also in attendance to rescue CS Wamalwa fell on deaf ears.

Mr Atwoli and Mr Mudavadi escorted Mr Wamalwa to safety as the crowd chanted anti-Wamalwa slogans.

The crowd had turned chaotic and accused CS Wamalwa of being a traitor as they began stoning his car.

Before Mr Wamalwa was escorted out, Mr Atwoli and Mr Mudavadi had tried in vain to calm down the crowd and allow the minister to stay.

READ ALSO: This Is How The Road Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua Tarmacked ‘1 Km In 10 Minutes’ Looks Like After Two Days! This Is A Big Shame. Here Are The Photos.

However, some people in the crowd pelted the CS with objects and stones, forcing police to lob teargas to disperse them.

Wamalwa had earlier on asked NASA leader Raila Odinga to abandon his plans of being sworn as people’s president, noting that this would discredit his political reputation.