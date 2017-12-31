LEAKED: CLOSED DOOR MEETING EXPOSED OF NASA LEADERS MEET TO FINALIZE ON VENUE, DATE AND EVERYTHING ELSE

KDRTV.com has just learned that NASA leaders where in a closed door meeting discussing when and where to Swear in Raila as the next president

venue of the planned retreat next week, an announcement which will be made by the principals.

If all goes as scheduled, KDRTV has analyzed the retreat will be attended by all elected leaders including governors, senators, MPs, woman reps and party officials.

READ MORE: Kalonzo Comes Back With Conditions for Uhuru. It’s either Swearing in or Dialogue.

READ ALSO: KALONZO MUSYOKA makes HUGE appearance after secretly jetting into the country from Germany [PHOTO]

Among the issues to be discussed during the forum is the emerging rift between the different parties in the coalition, especially after the recent appointments to parliamentary committees as well as push the swearing-in agenda.

CLICK HERE to Get the Latest Kenyan and World News Anywhere 24/7 with Kenya News KDRTV.com App.

NASA leaders In a report by KDRTV, Suba South MP, who is also National Assembly leader Minority leader John Mbadi, confirmed the planned retreat adding that it will also be used to plan the NASA calendar.



“The retreat is meant to push the NASA agenda, ensure the NASA teams understand each other, the activities ahead and the end game of everything being put in place by the opposition,” Mbadi was quoted.

READ ALSO: MUDAVADI NEVER EXERCISED LEADERSHIP SKILLS. I DOUBT IF HE WILL MAKE IT TO STATEHOUSE IN 2022. WAMALWA SPEAKS AFTER HIS EJECTION

READ ALSO: FORMER CHIEF JUSTICE WILLY MUTUNGA BREAKS SILENCE AT LAST. HE HAD TO SAY THIS CONCERNING THE STATE OF THE NATION

The Alliance is said to be planning several such forums to continue pushing for the economic boycott and also give details on the end game of the whole process.

Included in NASA’s calendar is a plan to have street protests, involve global leaders and also continue holding the People’s Assembly throughout the country.

CLICK HERE to Get the Latest Kenyan and World News Anywhere 24/7 with Kenya News KDRTV.com App.

“As stated earlier by NASA, no one will ever think of stealing an election in this country. The calendar shows when we are swearing Raila and the way forward. It also has the end game of the whole processes,” stated Mbadi.

CLICK HERE to Get the Latest Kenyan and World News Anywhere 24/7 with Kenya News KDRTV.com App.

This comes a day after Kalonzo announced that is ready to be sworn in alongside the Opposition leader if President Uhuru Kenyatta does not call for dialogue.

Among the issues the Wiper leader wants to be the subject of discussion is electoral reforms that the Alliance has been insisting on.