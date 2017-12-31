KIKUYU ELDERS OFFICALY REJECT RUTO, TELLS UHURU TO APPOINT MOUNT KENYA REGION MASSIVELY

READ MORE: Kalonzo Comes Back With Conditions for Uhuru. It’s either Swearing in or Dialogue.
The leaders asserted that being the majority, the community deserves a significant share in public appointments owing to their overwhelming support to the President in the 2017 general elections
The council faulted elected leaders from the region for keeping quiet at a time when leaders from other regions that opposed Uhuru’s re-election bid are intensively lobbying for key appointments.
Munga added that “the council has opted to make our concerns known because our elected leaders are silent when they should be speaking”.
The leaders also expressed their dissatisfaction at the manner in which leadership positions in parliament were shared.
This latest demand complicates matters for the president who had expressed the intension of forming an inclusive government, reaching out to regions that did not support him.
A host of politicians who lost in the recent elections including those who defected to Jubilee to support the president are also eyeing these positions.
