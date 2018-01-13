Kenyan Student Patricia Miswa in USA collapses and dies in her Apartment

Before even a week elapsing and after the shocking news of the death of a University student en route to Minneapolis Minnesota from San Diego California who died aboard Delta Airline, Kenyans again are congregating at the Church of Nazarene in Minneapolis Minnesota, to pay their last respects to Patricia Miswa, a Kenyan student who collapsed and died in her Apartment in Mankato, Minnesota.

Patricia Miswa came to the USA last year to pursue her Masters program at the State University of Minnesota, Mankato but collapsed in her Apartment.

READ ALSO:Kenyan Community in Minnesota in Shock as they lose an 18-year old student

Patricia is the daughter to Professors’ George Ouma Oindo and Josephine Oindo of Egerton University in Kenya.

Her closest friend Doreen Selly, who lives in Maryland, USA describes Patricia as a very kind hearted person with big dreams and aspirations.

Friends and well wishers are meeting at the Church of Nazarene 501 73rd Ave N, Brooklyn Center, MN 55444. JAN 13th, 2018 From 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM

Any contributions and donations can be sent to:

1. http://bit.ly/2CX8VeL

2. CASHAPP $doreenselly reference Patricia Miswa

3. Mpesa +254 725764389

4. www.youcaring.com/patriciamiswa-1060374

The cause of death is still under investigation by the St. Paul City’s Medical Autopsy Department and will be release to the Family in due cause.

The Family of Professor George Oindo has been devastated by this sad news and are requesting well wishers and friends to assist them to airlift the remains of their loving daughter to her final resting place in Kenya.

Family and friends are meeting at their home in Baraka Estate just before Ngata Bridge, Nakuru.

Fundraising will be held on Sunday 14th January,2018 at Baraka Estate home for funeral expenses.