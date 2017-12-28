KALONZO MUSYOKA makes HUGE appearance after secretly jetting into the country from Germany [PHOTO]

Wiper leader and NASA principal, Kalonzo Musyoka, made his first HUGE public appearance on Thursday morning. This is happening Kalonzo left the country to Germany

Kalonzo, who secretly jetted back from Germany where his wife was undergoing specialized treatment since October, went to visit the family of the late Kitui West MP, Francis Nyenze, at their home in Kyondoni, Kitui County.

Kalonzo couldn’t attend the burial after he missed a flight.

He was accompanied by Makueni Governor, Kivutha Kibwana and a host of Wiper MPs.

Kalonzo Musyoka