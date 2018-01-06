Kalonzo Gives Uhuru the Final Chance To Rethink Dialogue Before NASA’s Course of Action.

Following the silence from President Uhuru Kenyatta as far as having talks with the opposition is concerned, the NASA deputy and Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has for another time sent out a request for dialogue to the President before the controversial swearing in of NASA chief Raila Odinga.

Kalonzo who in his address in Machakos emphasized on the importance of dialogue between the two conflicting parties if the country was to be peaceful and to move forward economically, politically and socially. To the Wiper party leader Uhuru is simply avoiding the dialogue question, urging him to do away with the assuming game and engage opposition because it is the only way to unite the country which is divided. “You cannot run away from dialogue it must be serious, genuine, structured dialogue because electoral justice must be achieved in this country,” He said.

Justifiably, the President has on several occasions reiterated that he was not ready to engage with opposition leaders over politics which he says are long overdue especially when electoral justice is what the Opposition wants to be addressed. However, Kalonzo insists that addressing the political situation in the country was the only way to move forward.

Consequently, Kalonzo Musyoka has been the only key NASA stakeholder who has been insisting on dialogue, despite the fact that opposition are pushing through with swearing in Raila Odinga as The People’s President as well as engaging in street protests and economic boycott. He believes that as much as the NASA Chief’s inauguration would be a pressure on the Jubilee government , it won’t really solve the differences between the two political divides.

Similarly, while giving his public address for the first time at the late Nyenze’s place since returning from Germany , Wiper Party leader had challenged President Kenyatta to immediately call for dialogue to ensure lasting national unity. “If Uhuru abdicates his duty of uniting this nation, then don’t blame Raila and Kalonzo if they get sworn in,” Kalonzo said.

Kalonzo’s remarks came at a time when NASA had already taken their swearing in plans a notch higher by embarking on countrywide rallies to prepare supporters for the ceremony that is expected to take place later this month. The campaigns are set to kick off on Sunday, December 7.