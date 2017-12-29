Kalonzo Comes Back With Conditions for Uhuru. It’s either Swearing in or Dialogue.

After almost two months stay in Germany, the National Super Alliance co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka has come back and broken his silence concerning the swearing in bid. Just as his boss Raila Odinga, Musyoka has vowed to be sworn in as Deputy President alongside Raila as President if President Uhuru Kenyatta is not ready for national dialogue and electoral justice being the subject.

Giving his public address for the first time at the late Nyenze’s place since returning from Germany on Wednesday , Wiper Party leader challenged President Kenyatta to immediately call for dialogue to ensure lasting national unity. “If Uhuru abdicates his duty of uniting this nation, then don’t blame Raila and Kalonzo if they get sworn in,” Kalonzo said.

According to Kalonzo President Kenyatta’s stubbornness to call for dialogue as inconsiderate, since the country is deeply divided and only talks on electoral justice between the main political parties will bring an end to the current political crisis in the country. “The truth is that the presidential election was bungled and the country is polarized along tribal lines and we cannot proceed like this,” said Kalonzo. This comes even after President Kenyatta recently dismissed any possibility of holding any dialogue with NASA Chief Raila Odinga.

Despite the recent calls for dialogue by western personalities, Kalonzo noted that the coalition will however not welcome any other talks except for ensuring electoral justice and conducting a new election additionally insisting NASA votes were rigged during the August 8th general election.

The Wiper party leader, further called for unity within the NASA coalition saying that the coalition will have a meeting soon to end the wrangles that have threatened to divide the opposition coalition. “There must be order in NASA, there must be serious order,” said Kalonzo.

It is on record that in the recent past there has been a division in NASA where Wiper, Amani National Congress (ANC) and FORD Kenya legislators were accusing their ODM counterparts of using their huge number in parliament to vote in their own people for leadership positions at the expense of other coalition candidates.