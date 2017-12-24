INTERESTING: BABA YOU CAN’T BE PRESIDENT IN KENYA . A BOLD NASA MP TELLS RAILA

Even as the opposition leader Raila Odinga is giving his supporters hope of being sworn in soon and be President, one Lugari Member of Parliament Ayub Savula has urged opposition chief Raila Odinga to forget about his ‘swearing in’ bid and, instead, focus on supporting and preparing Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader and NASA co-principal Musalia Mudavadi for presidency in 2022.

According to sources, the legislator asked Mr. Odinga to forget the presidency and put all his efforts in supporting Mudavadi’s bid for presidency since his time to be president are gone, adding that he should be faithful, honest and loyal to his colleagues in the coalition. “Raila should forget this swearing in business because, even in the incident that he swears himself into office, he will still lack the instrument of power, which is held by President Uhuru Kenyatta,” says Savula.

Consequently, Savula thinks that Raila’s advisers are sleeping on their job because they are not being honest with him (Raila). The bid to swear himself in as president will tarnish his name and reputation he has built for long. “Swearing himself in will only serve to tarnish his image, he will only become another case of Uganda’s Kizza Besigye,” he added.

Savula also expressed confidence in his party leader Mudavadi’s 2022 presidential bid and asked Odinga to jump on board and position himself for a lucrative appointing when the ANC chief gets into office which will advantage him (Raila) more than what he is dreaming of right now. “Raila should now focus on building Mudavadi because he (Mudavadi) will become president in 2022. In the event that he supports Mudavadi, then he will appointed as the Executive Prime Minister,” said Savula.

This comes at time the Opposition chief has announced that the National Super Alliance will unveil more details on his planned ‘swearing-in’ soonest. Odinga added the opposition will fight to the end and would not be intimidated in its quest for electoral justice.