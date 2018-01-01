ILLEGAL CITIZEN UHURU, YOU MUST VACATE YOUR OFFICE THIS NEW YEAR: RAILA WARNS UHURU

NASA supreme leader and people’s president Raila Odinga and his NASA co-principals have indicated political duel against President Uhuru Kenyatta’s over rigged 2017 presidential election will re-start this week.

This means we are not yet done with politics characterized by mass action, police brutality and stagnated economy just like it was in 2017.

In his New Year message to Kenyans, Raila promised NASA will unveil a programme for civil disobedience, peaceful protests and noncooperation against Uhuru “illegitimate government”.

According to the ODM leader, the People’s Assemblies are also expected to be up and running in this first week.

“NASA’s position remains that until electoral justice is achieved, we will not recognise the Jubilee regime and the so-called election of Uhuru Kenyatta as President,” Raila said in a hard-hitting message.

He added, however, that the looming political duel could only be averted if Jubilee accepts to come to the negotiating table on five key issues. These are fixing the country’s electoral system, reforming the executive, protecting the Judiciary, reforming the security sector and strengthening devolution.

NASA’S WAY FORWARD:

“NASA has two ways: sit down on the negotiating table with our Jubilee opponents and discuss how to fix our electoral system, reform the executive, protect the Judiciary, reform the security sector and strengthen devolution. We are ready for such dialogue as long as these issues are on the table. Alternatively, we take the issues to the people and let them decide without the involvement of the State. Within the first week of the New Year, we will unveil a program for civil disobedience, peaceful protests, non-cooperation with and resistance to an illegitimate regime in addition to People’s Assemblies. NASA’s position remains that until electoral justice is achieved, we will not recognize the Jubilee regime and the so-called election of Uhuru Kenyatta as President,” Hon. Raila Odinga.

But despite attempts by religious leaders and the diplomatic community to broker a settlement, President Uhuru has made it clear he is only ready for talks on “development”.

Buoyed by the return of Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka from Germany, NASA strategists insist Raila’s swearing-in plans are on the cards.

Raila in his true element

“You will see Raila in his element in 2018. The swearing-in plans have been discussed exhaustively. If Jubilee is not willing to talk, we shall form a parallel government,” a close Raila associate was quoted yesterday.

But as Raila lays out his fightback plan, Uhuru and DP William Ruto are reconstituting their administration and a new Cabinet is in the offing.

At least seven Cabinet Secretaries are likely to be kicked out in the grand housecleaning, as big names, who played key roles in the UhuRuto reelection, are considered for plum positions.

There are jitters in NASA that Uhuru could be planning to raid key Raila and Kalonzo allies by incorporating them in government to isolate the two leaders.

Besides the Cabinet, there are at least 46 principal secretary slots and many positions for parastatal chiefs.

Uhuru is keen to headhunt individuals who can help in spearheading his administration’s agenda so he can secure his legacy.

