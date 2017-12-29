CHILOBA unfolds how Dr. ROSELYN AKOMBE sneaked through Dubai like a thief – Everybody was wrong including JAKOM

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) CEO, Ezra Chiloba, has finally broken his silence about the bungled August 8th poll that was nullified by the Supreme Court. and more about Roselyn Akombe

In an exclusive interview with Citizen TV on Wednesday evening, Chiloba said that the August 8th poll was one of the most credible polls in the history of Kenya, though it was nullified by the Supreme Court.

Chiloba also shared insight on Commissioner Roselyn Akombe’s exit days before the

repeat of October 26 presidential polls.

“We had our own internal challenges,Roselyn Akombe leaving at the critical moment.”

“She had her own views about how she thought elections were going to be managed. Majority of us disagreed with those views,” Chiloba said.

Her leaving, he says served as a wakeup call to the rest of the team which then decided to pull together in order to deliver on their promise to Kenyans.

On October 18th, Roselyn Akombe fled to New York City citing death threats from unknown Government operatives.

She added that the repeat polls could not have been credible because they were being organized by a ‘much divided commission.’