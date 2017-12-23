IN HOT SOUP! Rift Valley Mps Plan To Ditch Jubilee After Defying Uhuru As They Threaten To Team Up With NASA To Impeach Either Uhuru Or Ruto

Jubilee MPs from Rift Valley have threatened to dump the ruling party if the punishment of four of their colleagues is not reversed.

Speaking at Parliament Buildings yesterday, the MPs resolved to resign in protest if the decision to de-whip the four members is not reversed.

“We have met and resolved that Jubilee must immediately reinstate the MPs to their positions or we shall resign from committees en masse,” said the source.

They even threatened an impeachment of one of their own if their demand is not met.

“MPs from Rift Valley are dissatisfied with the way our colleagues have been treated.”

“We will team up with our like-minded colleagues within and without Jubilee to sponsor an impeachment motion,” said other MP.

Jubilee has de-whipped MPs, Alfred Keter (Nandi), Silas Tiren (Moiben), Kagongo Bowen (Marakwet East) and Alex Kosgey (Emgwen) for defying President Uhuru Kenyatta’s orders to support a line-up of preferred candidates for Chairpersons and Vice Chairpersons for various House Committees.