FROM THE HORSE’S MOUTH : WE’RE IN NASA TO STAY, ANC BRUSHES OFF JUBILEE SYMPATHISERS

Amani National Congress has refuted claims that it has signed an agreement in NASA for Kalonzo Musyoka to be the automatic opposition presidential candidate in 2022 General Elections. According to ANC party, the existing agreement provides that ODM should not provide a presidential candidate in 2022 and that’s what they’ll go by.

However, they maintained that ANC is in NASA to stay, warning Jubilee sympathisers and cartels to stop creating wrangles in the coalition, stay away and mind their business. Nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi who served as ANC Secretary General during signing of NASA agreement said Wiper, ANC and Ford Kenya will wrestle out for the seat come 2022. “We have an agreement on how 2022 presidency will be handled. We do not have any MoU to hand over power to Musyoka automatically. The agreement states that the party which produced presidential candidate in 2017 will not be allowed to have its candidate in 2022,” said Osotsi.

He added that any party in the coalition apart from ODM is free to have a candidate and through election they will pick the best candidate. Mr Osotsi who was accompanied by Kakamega senator Cleophas Malala and Lurambi MP Titus Khamala with a host of ANC MCAs said ANC is now preparing to have Mudavadi as the presidential candidate in 2022.

Mr Malala said that they are armed preparing musalia for 2022 presidential race and denied claims made by Lugari MP Ayub Savula that ANC will pullout of NASA for being shortchanged by ODM. Similarly, he accused Savula and some Jubilee sympathizers for rocking NASA from within. “We have cartels in ANC who are causing losses to our party. They have made the party to look disorganized and want to sell it to Jubilee. We know their schemes and links to Jubilee. We will reveal them and their plans in the next elections”, he said.

Khamala on his side asked NASA leader Raila to support them come the election time the same way they have, otherwise lose their support. “The community has supported Raila for long. In 2022 we are asking him this early to prepare to support Mudavadi. If he will insist on contesting then he should be ready to lose our support,” said Khamala.