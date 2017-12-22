Homa Bay Governor in trouble

Homa Bay governor Cyprian Awiti is in trouble after the Election court ordered the scrutiny and recount of votes across the county.

Justice Joseph Karanja gave directions that the recount be supervised by the Deputy Registrar of the Court in the presence of three agents of each party.

“There shall be three agents for both the petitioner and respondents during the recount exercise. The deputy registrar of the court will be present to make sure that there is transparency”, said Judge.

In the petition filed by former Kasipul MP Oyugi Magwanga, he believed that the election was not free and fair.

The court granted Mr. Magwanga access to the original forms used during the election.

“The scrutiny is meant to validate or invalidate the results as presented by IEBC to court,” Said Justice Karanja.

In the petition Mr. Magwanga aked the court to grant him access to ballot boxes used in the election to put his own security seals. His lawyers told the court that the former Mp won the election with 223,331 votes against Mr. Awiti’s 179,551 votes.

Mr. Magwanga wants Awiti’s victory to be nullified and he be declared a winner.

The recount is to be done between January 8-19 next year and a report presented to court before 24th January.