HERE’S THE TRUTH: Musalia Mudavadi’s ANC Issues Official Statement on Leaving NASA

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has affirmed that the Amani National Congress (ANC) is in the National Super Alliance (NASA) to stay despite the controversy on what they consider the unfair distribution of House Leadership positions.

Malala stated that reports of ANC leaving the coalition were being spread by alleged Jubilee Party moles.

He further noted that they would tackle the issues from within the Opposition coalition.

“ANC is in NASA to stay and those agitating for the party to decamp are Jubilee moles who don’t have the party’s interests at heart.

“We are in NASA to stay and if there is any problem within the coalition, we shall tackle it from within,” Malala declared.

The Senator further questioned whether ditching the opposition coalition would be helpful to ANC members.

“What will happen if we decamp and we are not again given the positions we want? As one of the senior ANC members, I can assure you we shall sort out our issues without running away,” he conveyed.

Members of NASA-affiliate parties Wiper, ANC and Ford-Kenya have accused Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) of reserving key positions in various committees for themselves.

Malala stated that the solution to this was for ANC to garner more elected leaders so as to have a bigger say in the August House.

“For instance in the Senate, ODM has 20 members, ANC has 2 while Ford Kenya has only one. The same scenario applies in the National assembly where ODM has many MPs.

“It beats logic to say that the positions should be shared equally. If you have the numbers, you easily get the slots. If you don’t have the numbers, you lose and you have to live with it,” Malala explained.