Rest in peace Mr. Ken Okoth!

Kibra MP Kenneth Okoth has passed away today in Nairobi Hospital aged 41. The legislator who has been fighting Colo-rectal cancer for a while now succumbed at around 5 p.m this evening.

Okoth had left the country to seek treatment in France where he stayed for five months and came back just two weeks ago. By the time he was leaving the country to seek treatment, Mr. Okoth had been diagnosed with stage 4 Colo-rectal cancer also known as bowel and colon cancer.

According to his brother Imran Okoth, the legislator was fine until yesterday when he was rushed to the Nairobi Hospital. He was admitted at the same hospital at around 5:00 p.m yesterday but his condition worsened this morning, after which he was admitted to the ICU.

Mr. Okoth’s body has been transported to the Lee funeral home as the family starts making his burial arrangements.

Mr. Okoth has been eulogized by many leaders among them Senators Mutula Kilonzo Junior and Kipchumba Murkomen, Chief Justice David Maraga, Governor Hassan Joho and, the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Fare thee well Ken!

READ ALSO:

Ken Okoth rushed to ICU last night

https://www.kdrtv.com/news/ken-okoth-rushed-to-icu-last-night/