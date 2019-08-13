Ali Punjani The Billionaire Tycoon Chocking Mombasa With Narcotics

Ali Punjani the billionaire businessman’s home was raided on Monday by the country’s security apparatus. He lives a reclusive life in Nyali and his magnificent home is guarded by over 20 policemen on his payroll. He has been name dropped at the ongoing Akasha brothers’ trial in New York, but Kenyan authorities have not been able to arrest him due to his strong influence of the country’s security officers at the Coast.

The raid on his home came just a day after CS Fred Matiang’i made an order declaring a scathing war on all criminal gangs at the coast as well as the region’s drug kingpins. However, during the raid, police officers did not find Punjani at home and it is said he had traveled to India for medical reasons, begging the question as to whether he was briefed before the raid.

Information collected from more than 17 suspects and a Likoni MCA linked Punjani to the drug trade as well a raid conducted in Likoni which saw the police scoop 42 sachets of heroin, 147 rolls of bhang, 747 tablets of Bugizi and Sh608,000 in fake currency. Punjani is on the country’s most wanted list and Coast Regional police coordinator, Johnstone Ipara, yesterday asked him and his associates to surrender at the nearest police station.

”“We are asking this man and his associates to surrender at any police station in Kenya. The raid follows a meeting with the CS who instructed us to deal with the drug issue, which is the main cause of violence in the region” he said.