Happy Birthday Raila Odinga as he Turn 73 Today

Kenyan all over the country have wished his excellency Raila Odinga a Happy Birthday all over Social Media. Raila Odinga turns 73 today.

Many of the messages were the general Happy Birthday wishes but a lot more went deeper in what can only be great love for the greatest African statesman alive.

Confessions of inspiration, love and awe could not be hidden as fans, friends and supporters poored their heart out to the man who has promised to deliver Kenyans from the chains of injustice.

Raila Odinga, voted for president three times, and three times cheated out of the presidential seat has stolen the hearts of many Kenyans who look at him as the redeemer of a once great Nation.

Happy Birthday Baba @RailaOdinga. May the Almighty continue to grant you courage and shower you with blessings as you continue championing for the rights of Kenyans. pic.twitter.com/lz8EEbBxW1 — Governor Hassan Joho (@HassanAliJoho) January 7, 2018

I haven’t known a stronger man,

A politician bearing both the black and white wolves but always feeding the white wolf to tower over the dark.

An inspiration, a positive inspiration to many.

And a man who can die for a cause

This man @RailaOdinga , BABA.#HappyBirthdayRaila — Morangwa Nyaachi (@Keithnyahach) January 7, 2018

#HBDBaba

January 7th 1945

Tinga Wuod Lou.

Baba chuny piny.

Agwambo kore ng’eyo tek.

The only enigma. The Father of democracy 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌

Jatelo modagi kao telo gi thuon kata gi so. 🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻@RailaOdinga Happy Birthday Jakom pic.twitter.com/evKjN8Wdnc — Mars Fifi (@MercyPheona) January 7, 2018

On behalf of people of Homabay county, i would like to wish the enigma H. E @RailaOdinga a blissful birthday. Live long to lead kenya to the 3rd liberation. I wish you life of happiness ahead with abundant God’s blessings

Happy birthday 🎊 🎊 🎊 #HappybirthdayRaila — Wakili (@luo_pundit) January 7, 2018

Happy Birthday to @RailaOdinga. We remain hopeful for a brighter days and a Democratic Kenya. pic.twitter.com/TocmihTl3C — Wiper Movement (@WiperMovement) January 7, 2018

Happy birth day Raila Odinga. Many of those who played a role; in your detention, house arrest, being tear gassed, wished and stealing your presidency as well as those who wished you death are long dead and forgotten. Long live baba. #HappyBirthdayRaila #HBDBaba pic.twitter.com/z0hXsQSUSk — A Karani Onsomu (@erwoti) January 7, 2018

Even on the darkest days when very few things seem to work,you restored our strength and fought on. Happy Birthday enigma @RailaOdinga pic.twitter.com/Be8Qhhqnbc — Debbs kothes (@DKothes) January 7, 2018

