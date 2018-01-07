in Kenya News

Happy Birthday Raila Odinga as he Turn 73 Today

Raila Odinga gets a surprise birthday song in Kakamega

32 Views 0 Comments

Raila Odinga birthday
Raila Odinga birthday

Kenyan all over the country have wished his excellency Raila Odinga a Happy Birthday all over Social Media. Raila Odinga turns 73 today.

Many of the messages were the general Happy Birthday wishes but a lot more went deeper in what can only be great love for the greatest African statesman alive.

Confessions of inspiration, love and awe could not be hidden as fans, friends and supporters poored their heart out to the man who has promised to deliver Kenyans from the chains of injustice.

Raila Odinga, voted for president three times, and three times cheated out of the presidential seat has stolen the hearts of many Kenyans who look at him as the redeemer of a once great Nation.

Leave your birthday messages in the comments below and don’t forget to share!

Happy Birthday Raila Odinga

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Drop a Comment Below

REVEALED: Tension High as Uncertainty Grips the Left Out Cabinet Secretaries in Uhuru’s List.

EVENTUALLY! Deputy President Breaks His Silence; Explains His Conspicuous Absence in Statehouse