Griffin Gutwa College Student died on Delta Airline due to Heart Abnormality – Coroner

The Parents of Griffin Gutwa, a Minnesota college Medical student, who collapsed and died aboard Delta Flight from San Diego California to Minneapolis, received a Preliminary Autopsy(Post-mortem) report, indicating that he suffered from a Heart condition they refer in medical terms as Cardiomegaly or abnormally enlarged Heart.

The cause or trigger is still unknown as per the Minnehaha Medical Coroner’s report compiled by Dr. Kenneth Snell, a coroner in Sioux Falls, South Dakota who conducted the autopsy.

Parents and friends of Griffin Gutwa are still having more questions than answers and are still at pains to know exactly whatever might have happened to their son aboard Delta Flight from San Diego California, to Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota.

Further investigation is to be conducted on the real cause or what triggered the abnormally of the heart, because as per the Parent’s, and close relative’s information, they’ve known Griffin Gutwa as a very active young man, who does not drink or smoke and adheres to the Seventh-Day Adventist’s strict tenets of a healthy lifestyle, and before he joined the University he had a clean bill of health.

He did his medical tests or Medical physicals a few months ago before joining the University of California San Diego ,and it all turned out to be all good ,and no known issue was reported or scheduled for checkup as per the Medical report compiled by the Family Doctor and attested by the Parents.

Griffin Gutwa’s body was transferred to Minnesota, from Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Wednesday 27, 2017 and the Family got a chance to view his remains on Thursday 28, 2017.

Close friends to the Family had a very difficult situation in controlling the Family members who sobbed and wailed uncontrollably at the Washburn McReavy Funeral home in Minneapolis, Minnesota immediately they saw their loved one’s body lay motionless on the stretcher.

The Cause and trigger of the death is still under investigation with the police and the Coroner’s office is Minnehaha, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and a complete report will be availed immediately it will be out. Lab Samples taken from his body are helping in determining the cause of the heart’s abnormal enlargement and the Family are waiting to get the finer details on what actually happened and are still yet to come to terms on what transpired.

The Mother is still asking whether something could have been done to help his son reach his destination and if anyone missed a chance to do so.

Griffin Gutwa’s remains will be interred in Minnesota as per the Family’s plans. A few close family members are expected to travel from Kenya to pay their last respects which might delay the burial date to enable them to view his remains before his internment the process might take a few days to complete because they’ve to get Visas from the American Embassy in Kenya.

On Thursday January 4, 2018 Community and friends are gathering at Washburn-McReavy Funeral home for the Viewing or Wake program from 3:00 PM CTZ to 8:00 PM, the address is 5000 West 50th St. Edina, MN 55436

On Sunday January 7, 2018 there will be a Memorial service cum Fundraiser at the Southview SDA Church from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM ,the address is 5750 Wentworth Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55419

The Funeral/burial service will be announced later.

Friends and well-wishers are still meeting at their residence in Burnsville, 13612 Grand Avenue S MN 55379 to offer Family members prayers and support.

A Gofundme Page was created in assisting with the with the Burial process.

https://www.gofundme.com/griffin-gutwa