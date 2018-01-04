“BE GRATEFUL!” MP Explains Why Kalonzo Musyoka Should Thank Uhuru/Ruto. See What They Did For Him

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka ought to be grateful to President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Jubilee party for the support offered to him, Turkana South Member of Parliament James Lomenen has demanded.

The MP criticised the National Super Alliance (NASA) leader for not acknowledging the support offered to his son by Jubilee MPs during East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) elections.

“Jubilee MPs supported both Kennedy Kalonzo and Oburu Odinga to secure their positions at EALA, and I am shocked when Kalonzo returned to the country and instead of holding a press conference to thank President Uhuru Kenyatta, he went ahead announcing swearing-in plans,” Mr Lomenen conveyed.

MP Lomenen advised the Wiper party leader to withdraw from the swearing-in plot on account of the goodwill shown by the ruling party.

He further took a swipe at former Prime Minister Raila Odinga accusing the NASA leader of manipulating Kenyans with lies.

“Kenya is not on lease. It is Kalonzo and Raila who are on lease seeking for power by force. Kenyans are ready to move now that politics is over,” he argued.

A day after he returned from Germany with his ailing wife, Kalonzo declared that he would be sworn in alongside Mr Odinga if President Kenyatta does not engage the Opposition in talks.

“I am telling my brother Uhuru Kenyatta if he abdicates the responsibility of uniting this nation, he should not blame Raila and Kalonzo when we say there will be a swearing-in ceremony,” the NASA leader stated.

The Opposition coalition has since announced plans to set up a parallel government beginning with the naming of a cabinet by Mr Odinga.

“Within the first week of the New Year, we will unveil a program for civil disobedience, peaceful protests, non-cooperation with and resistance to an illegitimate regime in addition to People’s Assemblies,” Mr Odinga stated in his New Year’s message to Kenyans.