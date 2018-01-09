Gov. Prof. Nyong’o shocks Kenyans by appointing non-luo to his cabinet

– Prof. Nyong’o took Kenyans by surprise when he appointed a non-Luo to his cabinet.

– The Kisumu residents were all left wondering what their Governor was up to by appointing a Kisumu resident and by extension someone from a different community.

– Kisii Community feels being part of their Luo Brothers

To some, it never came as a surprise because they always take Prof. Nyong’o words as the gospel truth a local resident was quoted saying ” Nyong’o ok mung’ ga wach, gima owach nit otimo nyaka otim” ( Prof. Nyong’o does not mince his words, whatever he promises to do he will try his level best to fulfill it) Mr. Jared Odhiambo, a resident of Nyalenda said.

We voted for Nyong’o because we trust him to deliver on the promises made to us and we’ve seen very positive changes in his Office and staff who are helping him to deliver on his key manifesto.

Mrs. Alice Moraa was born and raised in Kisii, went to college after finishing her studies worked in various Governmental departments and is credited to have revamped the Kisumu water Company by ensuring that residents of Kisumu have clean water and at all times.

She also had a stint at Kenya power Company as a Contractor and also credited to have been the driving force behind street lighting in various towns in Nyanza and Rift Valley regions.

The Kisii Community in Gusii and in the Diaspora has welcomed this gesture from Prof.Nyong’o and promising to rally their people who are living in Kisumu an it’s environs to give him full support in whatever capacity to ensure he succeeds in his endeavors.

Mrs.Moraa has an herculean task to ensure investors and donors give Kisumu the best bet and has already set goals and work-plans she needs to achieve before her tenure ends.

An a recent interview done by the KDRTV crew, she welcomes any investor to Kisumu to come and invest in Agriculture, Industrial, real Estate, and in Fish processing plants which she says is her first priority on her tray.

