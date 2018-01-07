GIVE ME A BREAK! Raila Odinga Refuses to See Supporters in Kisumu. Here Is Why

National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga on Friday refused to see his supporters and had them sent away from his premises in Kisumu, moments after he had landed in the lakeside city.

An aide to the Opposition chief was forced to disperse the crowd that had gathered outside his Spectre International offices at Otonglo letting them know that the leader had no opportunity to meet with them.

Among those who had gathered with the crowds were local leaders, journalists and youth who had learnt of the former Prime Minister’s whereabouts.

“Jakom is in town for private meetings. We will invite you should he need you,” one of his aides told journalists.

The Standard reports that Mr Odinga’s visit to Kisumu was largely characterised by secret meetings involving family members and select political leaders.

He was received at the Kisumu International Airport by his elder brother and East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Oburu Odinga and the Kisumu Deputy Governor, Dr Andrew Owili.

Mr Odinga was later driven to a Kisumu hotel where he stayed briefly before heading to his Otonglo offices.

Sources privy to details of the meetings he held convey that political matters were discussed besides business deliberations.

“They had also planned to discuss the People’s Assembly timetable and the Sunday meeting which will pave the way for countrywide activities,” the source revealed.

Mr Odinga is expected in Kakamega on Sunday where the National Resistance Movement (NRM) is scheduled to hold a consultative forum of the People’s Assembly.

The NASA leader and his co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka are expected to be sworn in on January 30 as the people’s president and deputy president respectively following various regional People’s Assembly forums.