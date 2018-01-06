“GET IT FROM ME!” US Ambassador Robert Godec’s Special Message to Raila Odinga Ahead of His Much Anticipated Swearing-in

United States of America (USA) Ambassador Robert Godec on Thursday sent a message to National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga ahead of his planned swearing-in which will reportedly take place before January 31.

Speaking during a meeting with Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka, the US envoy called on Mr Odinga to hold talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta to unite the country following the divisive election period.

Mr Godec noted that the two rival politicians should focus on uniting Kenyans and put aside their selfish interests.

He further affirmed that the dialogue would be a good avenue to end the stalemate that ensued after the lengthy electioneering period.

The Senate Speaker, however, noted that the dialogue proposed by the US Ambassador should adhere to the rules stipulated in the Constitution.

“As a country, we need to be united and move forward, but we are also a country that respects the rule of law and any talk should happen within the framework of our constitution and the law.

“It is important to note that elections are behind us and we have a President in place, and he has set his agenda,” he stated.

Their statement comes barely a day after the swearing-in organizing committee led by NASA strategist David Ndii vowed to proceed with its plan to swear in Mr Odinga.

“The swearing in of Mr Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka is on course, and the exact details about the preparations will be unveiled soon,” Mr Ndii stated.

Attorney-General Githu Muigai has warned the former Prime Minister against proceeding with the plan, which he stated would amount to treason.